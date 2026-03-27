Well Done LLC Increases Stake in iShares Gold Trust $IAU

Well Done LLC raised its position in iShares Gold Trust (NYSEARCA:IAU – Free Report) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 165,718 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,727 shares during the quarter. iShares Gold Trust accounts for approximately 2.0% of Well Done LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares Gold Trust were worth $13,451,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of iShares Gold Trust by 1.5% in the third quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 30,799,504 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $2,241,280,000 after purchasing an additional 456,140 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 47.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,520,705 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,493,292,000 after purchasing an additional 6,623,876 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in iShares Gold Trust by 20.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 13,165,231 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $958,034,000 after purchasing an additional 2,245,617 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,148,055 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $665,704,000 after buying an additional 561,489 shares during the period. Finally, WealthNavi Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares Gold Trust by 8.5% in the 3rd quarter. WealthNavi Inc. now owns 7,130,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,890,000 after buying an additional 559,413 shares during the period. 59.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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iShares Gold Trust Stock Performance

Shares of IAU stock opened at $82.09 on Friday. iShares Gold Trust has a fifty-two week low of $55.78 and a fifty-two week high of $104.40. The firm has a market cap of $69.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53 and a beta of 0.09. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $93.38 and its 200-day moving average price is $83.02.

Key Headlines Impacting iShares Gold Trust

iShares Gold Trust Company Profile

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(Free Report)

iShares Gold Trust (the Trust) is to own gold transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust (Shares). Each Share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in the net assets of the Trust. The assets of the Trust consist of gold held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust. The sponsor of the Trust is iShares Delaware Trust Sponsor LLC (the Sponsor), which is an indirect subsidiary of BlackRock, Inc The trustee of the Trust is The Bank of New York Mellon (the Trustee) and the custodian of the Trust is JPMorgan Chase Bank N.A., London branch (the Custodian).

Further Reading

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