iShares U.S. Insurance ETF $IAK Shares Purchased by Well Done LLC

Well Done LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report) by 15.9% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 52,458 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,181 shares during the period. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF makes up about 1.1% of Well Done LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Well Done LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF were worth $7,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in IAK. MAI Capital Management bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Financial Consulate Inc. bought a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. National Bank of Canada FI lifted its position in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF by 61.5% in the third quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 260 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the period. Finally, Aptus Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Insurance ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $59,000.

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iShares U.S. Insurance ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IAK opened at $128.09 on Friday. iShares U.S. Insurance ETF has a 1 year low of $119.23 and a 1 year high of $138.99. The firm has a market cap of $409.89 million, a P/E ratio of 14.11 and a beta of 0.65. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $132.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.73.

About iShares U.S. Insurance ETF

The iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (IAK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the DJ US Select \u002F Insurance index. The fund tracks a market-cap index of US insurance companies. IAK was launched on May 1, 2006 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IAK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Insurance ETF (NYSEARCA:IAK – Free Report).

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