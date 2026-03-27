iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF $IJH Position Decreased by West Financial Advisors LLC

West Financial Advisors LLC trimmed its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 2.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 362,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,942 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF accounts for approximately 4.0% of West Financial Advisors LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. West Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $23,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 119,891,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,435,654,000 after purchasing an additional 5,810,344 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 10,204,380 shares of the company’s stock valued at $632,044,000 after purchasing an additional 5,285,095 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 238.9% in the third quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 2,302,038 shares of the company’s stock worth $150,231,000 after purchasing an additional 1,622,736 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 12.1% in the second quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 12,540,574 shares of the company’s stock worth $777,766,000 after purchasing an additional 1,356,941 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 15.0% during the second quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,844,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $610,012,000 after purchasing an additional 1,283,662 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 1.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA IJH opened at $67.21 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $69.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.22. The firm has a market cap of $104.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $72.56.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Company Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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