Westwood Wealth Management Buys Shares of 41,925 Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF $VGSH

Westwood Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF (NASDAQ:VGSH – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 41,925 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,462,000. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 25,550,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,503,653,000 after purchasing an additional 198,593 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,899,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $582,598,000 after buying an additional 1,162,540 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 20.9% during the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 8,089,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,046,000 after buying an additional 1,396,444 shares during the period. Orgel Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Orgel Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,078,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $474,469,000 after buying an additional 553,478 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF by 18.5% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 5,751,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $338,073,000 after buying an additional 898,635 shares in the last quarter.

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Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Trading Down 0.2%

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF stock opened at $58.31 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $58.70 and a 200-day moving average of $58.76. Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF has a twelve month low of $58.31 and a twelve month high of $59.01.

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Cuts Dividend

Vanguard Short-Term Treasury ETF Profile

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were paid a $0.1696 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 2nd. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.5%.

(Free Report)

Vanguard Short Term Government Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted government bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-3 Year Government Float Adjusted Index (the Index). This Index includes fixed-income securities issued by the United States Treasury (not including inflation-protected securities) and the United States Government agencies and instrumentalities, as well as corporate or dollar-denominated foreign debt guaranteed by the United States Government, all with maturities between 1 and 3 years.

See Also

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