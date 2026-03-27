Aptiv (APTV) – Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

Aptiv (NYSE: APTV) recently received a number of ratings updates from brokerages and research firms:

3/19/2026 – Aptiv was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

3/17/2026 – Aptiv had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by UBS Group AG.

3/12/2026 – Aptiv was upgraded by UBS Group AG from “neutral” to “buy”. They now have a $97.00 price target on the stock, up from $89.00.

3/11/2026 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by Wells Fargo & Company from $102.00 to $95.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Aptiv had its price target raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $104.00 to $105.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

3/6/2026 – Aptiv was upgraded by Wolfe Research from “peer perform” to “outperform”. They now have a $91.00 price target on the stock.

3/5/2026 – Aptiv was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

3/4/2026 – Aptiv is now covered by Bank of America Corporation. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

2/19/2026 – Aptiv was upgraded by Weiss Ratings from “sell (d+)” to “hold (c-)”.

2/7/2026 – Aptiv was downgraded by Wall Street Zen from “strong-buy” to “buy”.

2/5/2026 – Aptiv was downgraded by Weiss Ratings from “hold (c-)” to “sell (d+)”.

2/4/2026 – Aptiv was given a new $89.00 price target by UBS Group AG.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by Royal Bank Of Canada. They now have a $104.00 price target on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its price target raised by Piper Sandler from $103.00 to $106.00.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its price target raised by Oppenheimer Holdings, Inc. from $102.00 to $106.00. They now have an “outperform” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its price target raised by TD Cowen from $107.00 to $108.00.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its price target lowered by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $105.00 to $104.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

2/3/2026 – Aptiv had its price target raised by Wells Fargo & Company from $99.00 to $102.00. They now have an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Katherine H. Ramundo sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total value of $425,000.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 116,959 shares in the company, valued at $9,941,515. This represents a 4.10% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.06% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Aptiv plc is a global automotive technology company that develops safer, greener and more connected solutions for the mobility industry. The company designs and supplies advanced electrical architectures, electronic systems and software that enable vehicle connectivity, active safety, advanced driver-assistance systems (ADAS) and autonomous driving capabilities. Aptiv’s customers include major automakers and mobility service providers seeking to integrate higher levels of automation, electrification and software-defined features into production vehicles and mobility platforms.

Product and service offerings span vehicle electrical systems and wiring, connectors and harnesses, high-voltage electrification components, power electronics and charging solutions, sensors and compute platforms that support ADAS and autonomous functions, and the software and services required to integrate and manage these systems.

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