Well Done LLC Sells 19,283 Shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF $SFLR

Well Done LLC lessened its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (NYSEARCA:SFLR – Free Report) by 60.3% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 12,674 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,283 shares during the quarter. Well Done LLC’s holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF were worth $467,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GWN Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 0.7% in the third quarter. GWN Securities Inc. now owns 51,155 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,844,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the period. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 33.4% during the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 1,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. CGN Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. CGN Advisors LLC now owns 22,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $797,000 after acquiring an additional 425 shares during the period. Golden State Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 4.1% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 11,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after acquiring an additional 458 shares during the period. Finally, Quantinno Capital Management LP grew its position in Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 13,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $445,000 after acquiring an additional 486 shares during the last quarter.

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Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Stock Down 1.2%

SFLR stock opened at $35.34 on Friday. Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF has a twelve month low of $29.14 and a twelve month high of $37.79. The firm has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.45 and a beta of 0.72. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $36.50.

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Cuts Dividend

Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 31st were paid a $0.0221 dividend. This represents a $0.09 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.2%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 31st.

(Free Report)

The Innovator Equity Managed Floor ETF (SFLR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims to provide capital appreciation by holding a portfolio of large-cap US stocks while hedging the downside risk using a laddered options strategy. The fund utilizes four, one-year FLEX options packages with staggered 3-month expiration dates to target a maximum loss of approximately 10% on a rolling 12-month basis. SFLR was launched on Nov 8, 2022 and is managed by Innovator.

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