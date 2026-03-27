Westwood Wealth Management Takes $5.23 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF $SPHQ

Westwood Wealth Management bought a new stake in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHQ – Free Report) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund bought 69,732 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,233,000. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF comprises 3.9% of Westwood Wealth Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC increased its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 51.2% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 5,854 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,983 shares during the period. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF during the first quarter worth about $875,000. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 29.2% in the first quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 9,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $659,000 after buying an additional 2,248 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF by 10.6% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 278,848 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,871,000 after buying an additional 26,711 shares during the last quarter.

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Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSEARCA SPHQ opened at $74.95 on Friday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $78.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $75.65. The stock has a market cap of $15.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.36 and a beta of 0.92. Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF has a 12 month low of $57.67 and a 12 month high of $81.04.

Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF Company Profile

The Invesco S&P 500 Quality ETF (SPHQ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by return on equity, changes in net operating assets and financial leverage. Stocks are weighted by these quality factors, scaled by market cap. SPHQ was launched on Dec 6, 2005 and is managed by Invesco.

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