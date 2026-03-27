iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF $EFG Shares Acquired by Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG – Free Report) by 282.5% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 199,115 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 147,064 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF accounts for approximately 5.0% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 8th biggest holding. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $22,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $83,908,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 94.0% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 870,647 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,512,000 after purchasing an additional 421,923 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 6,066.7% in the third quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 291,314 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,175,000 after buying an additional 286,590 shares during the last quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 50.7% in the third quarter. Sagespring Wealth Partners LLC now owns 670,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,388,000 after buying an additional 225,601 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 34.2% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 455,259 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,526,000 after buying an additional 115,944 shares during the period.

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iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of EFG opened at $109.20 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $118.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $115.94. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $88.66 and a 1-year high of $123.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.98 and a beta of 0.96.

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East. The Fund invests in sectors, such as consumer staples, industrials, consumer discretionary, materials, healthcare, financials, information technology, energy, telecommunication services and utilities.

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