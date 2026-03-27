Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. Trims Stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF $SLYV

Waller Financial Planning Group Inc. lowered its position in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report) by 53.3% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 28,375 shares of the company’s stock after selling 32,347 shares during the period. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF comprises about 0.6% of Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Waller Financial Planning Group Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF were worth $2,581,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 369.2% during the third quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 366 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the period. Founders Financial Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Copia Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF by 35.3% in the 3rd quarter. Copia Wealth Management now owns 514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares in the last quarter. Collier Financial bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $62,000. Finally, SouthState Bank Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $71,000.

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SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Trading Down 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA SLYV opened at $94.63 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $97.26 and a 200-day moving average of $92.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 1.08. SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $65.96 and a 12 month high of $102.37.

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF, formerly SPDR Dow Jones Small Cap Value ETF, focuses to provide investment results, which correspond to the total return performance of an index, which tracks the performance of small capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities exhibiting value characteristics. In seeking to track the performance of the S&P Small Cap 600 Value Index (the Index), the Fund employs a replication strategy. The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market.

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Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SLYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 600 Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SLYV – Free Report).

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