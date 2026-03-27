Value Holdings Management CO. LLC Sells 19,000 Shares of Primoris Services Corporation $PRIM

Value Holdings Management CO. LLC lessened its stake in Primoris Services Corporation (NYSE:PRIM – Free Report) by 4.2% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 429,675 shares of the company’s stock after selling 19,000 shares during the period. Primoris Services comprises about 8.9% of Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest position. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC’s holdings in Primoris Services were worth $53,340,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in shares of Primoris Services in the third quarter worth approximately $1,726,000. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Primoris Services in the third quarter valued at approximately $1,193,000. Federated Hermes Inc. increased its position in Primoris Services by 5.8% during the 2nd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 347,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,106,000 after purchasing an additional 18,951 shares during the period. Leuthold Group LLC raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 1,350.3% during the 3rd quarter. Leuthold Group LLC now owns 48,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,722,000 after purchasing an additional 45,572 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners raised its holdings in Primoris Services by 14.1% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 564,898 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,823,000 after purchasing an additional 69,996 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

PRIM has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Primoris Services from $128.00 to $143.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. DA Davidson set a $180.00 price target on shares of Primoris Services in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Wall Street Zen downgraded Primoris Services from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Primoris Services from $143.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. Finally, Guggenheim upped their target price on Primoris Services from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, ten have issued a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $153.20.

Primoris Services Stock Down 5.9%

Primoris Services stock opened at $140.61 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $7.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.95 and a beta of 1.36. Primoris Services Corporation has a 12-month low of $49.10 and a 12-month high of $174.43. The company’s fifty day moving average is $149.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Primoris Services (NYSE:PRIM – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.13. Primoris Services had a net margin of 3.63% and a return on equity of 18.67%. The business had revenue of $1.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.82 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.13 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. Primoris Services has set its FY 2026 guidance at 5.800-6.000 EPS.

Primoris Services Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be paid a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.2%. Primoris Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.36%.

Primoris Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Primoris Services Corporation, a specialty contractor company, provides a range of construction, fabrication, maintenance, replacement, and engineering services in the United States and Canada. It operates through three segments: Utilities, Energy/Renewables, and Pipeline Services. The Utilities segment offers installation and maintenance services for new and existing natural gas distribution systems, electric utility distribution and transmission systems, and communications systems. The Energy/Renewables segment provides a range of services, including engineering, procurement, and construction, as well as retrofits, highway and bridge construction, demolition, site work, soil stabilization, mass excavation, flood control, upgrades, repairs, outages, and maintenance services to renewable energy and energy storage, renewable fuels, petroleum, refining, and petrochemical industries, as well as state departments of transportation.

Further Reading

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