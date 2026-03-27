Berenberg Bank Reiterates Hold Rating for Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a GBX 620 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price target points to a potential upside of 11.21% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on TPK. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 700 to GBX 750 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 712 to GBX 680 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on Travis Perkins from GBX 531 to GBX 507 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of GBX 659.40.

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Travis Perkins Price Performance

Travis Perkins stock opened at GBX 557.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of £1.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.12, a PEG ratio of 6.44 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average is GBX 644.22 and its 200 day moving average is GBX 626.26. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.00. Travis Perkins has a 52-week low of GBX 477.37 and a 52-week high of GBX 723.50.

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 17th. The company reported GBX 30.80 EPS for the quarter. Travis Perkins had a negative net margin of 3.86% and a negative return on equity of 9.35%. Sell-side analysts forecast that Travis Perkins will post 59.251837 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, insider Duncan Cooper sold 6,591 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 564, for a total value of £37,173.24. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Travis Perkins Company Profile

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Travis Perkins plc engages in distribution of building material products in the United Kingdom. It operates through Merchanting and Toolstation segments. The company offers tools and building supplies. It also distributes pipeline products, as well as supplies managed services, and commercial and industrial heating and cooling solutions. In addition, the company provides in specialist civils and drainage solutions; and air-conditioning and refrigeration products and heat pumps. Further, it provides insulation and interior building products to interior building specialists, contractors, and builders; and kitchens and joinery products.

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