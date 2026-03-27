Berenberg Bank Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for NEXT (LON:NXT)

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research report issued on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. They presently have a £180 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective points to a potential upside of 45.87% from the stock’s current price.

NXT has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a £140 price target on shares of NEXT in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “buy” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Thursday. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a £152 target price on shares of NEXT in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of NEXT in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of £142.26.

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NEXT Price Performance

Shares of NXT stock opened at £123.40 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of £130.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of £132.37. The company has a market cap of £14.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.71, a P/E/G ratio of 5.66 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 117.05. NEXT has a twelve month low of £105.90 and a twelve month high of £146.40.

NEXT (LON:NXT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported GBX 760.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. NEXT had a return on equity of 35.14% and a net margin of 12.28%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that NEXT will post 660.7526882 EPS for the current fiscal year.

More NEXT News

Here are the key news stories impacting NEXT this week:

Positive Sentiment: Quarterly results: NEXT reported quarterly EPS of GBX 760.10 and showed a strong return on equity (35.14%) and a healthy net margin (12.28%), numbers that support earnings quality and likely helped sentiment today. Quarterly results

Quarterly results: NEXT reported quarterly EPS of GBX 760.10 and showed a strong return on equity (35.14%) and a healthy net margin (12.28%), numbers that support earnings quality and likely helped sentiment today. Positive Sentiment: Broker support: UBS and Shore Capital both reaffirmed “buy” ratings this week; UBS specifically keeps a £152 price target, which provides an upward valuation anchor for investors. Broker ratings

Broker support: UBS and Shore Capital both reaffirmed “buy” ratings this week; UBS specifically keeps a £152 price target, which provides an upward valuation anchor for investors. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst/street note: Recent coverage (Yahoo/finance piece) frames NEXT as “repricing its story” around finer assumptions and risks — useful context for investors but mixed in directional implication. Repricing story

Analyst/street note: Recent coverage (Yahoo/finance piece) frames NEXT as “repricing its story” around finer assumptions and risks — useful context for investors but mixed in directional implication. Negative Sentiment: Technical and liquidity signals: today’s volume (?3.06M shares) is below the stock’s average volume (?6.66M), and the share price remains under the 50?day (£130.34) and 200?day (£132.41) moving averages—factors that could limit momentum if selling resumes.

Technical and liquidity signals: today’s volume (?3.06M shares) is below the stock’s average volume (?6.66M), and the share price remains under the 50?day (£130.34) and 200?day (£132.41) moving averages—factors that could limit momentum if selling resumes. Negative Sentiment: Leverage: NEXT’s debt-to-equity ratio (~117%) is elevated for a retailer and raises sensitivity to interest rates and margin pressure, which could weigh on sentiment if macro headwinds intensify.

About NEXT

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Founded as a tailoring business in Leeds in 1864 by Joseph Hepworth and Son, today, the company offers clothing, footwear, accessories, beauty and home products to our UK and International customers.

NEXT has over 500 stores in the United Kingdom and Eire, and over 180 franchise branches across Europe, Asia and the Middle East. The company’s main divisions are NEXT Online, NEXT Retail and NEXT Finance. We also launched Total Platform, an online, distribution, tech and logistics solution, in 2020.

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