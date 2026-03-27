Zacks Research Has Optimistic Outlook of WPM Q2 Earnings

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (NYSE:WPM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at Zacks Research increased their Q2 2026 EPS estimates for shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a report released on Thursday, March 26th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the company will post earnings of $0.85 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.79. Zacks Research currently has a “Hold” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Wheaton Precious Metals’ current full-year earnings is $1.46 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for Wheaton Precious Metals’ Q3 2026 earnings at $0.86 EPS, FY2026 earnings at $3.33 EPS, Q1 2027 earnings at $0.79 EPS, Q2 2027 earnings at $0.84 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $3.18 EPS.

Get Wheaton Precious Metals alerts:

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 16th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from $164.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Wheaton Precious Metals from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 10th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $145.18.

Wheaton Precious Metals Stock Down 3.0%

Shares of Wheaton Precious Metals stock opened at $118.97 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $54.02 billion, a PE ratio of 36.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.50. Wheaton Precious Metals has a 52 week low of $68.03 and a 52 week high of $165.76. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $142.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $120.85.

Wheaton Precious Metals (NYSE:WPM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 12th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $864.71 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $719.59 million. Wheaton Precious Metals had a return on equity of 17.17% and a net margin of 63.58%.The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 127.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.44 earnings per share.

Wheaton Precious Metals Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.195 per share. This is a positive change from Wheaton Precious Metals’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Wheaton Precious Metals’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.07%.

Institutional Trading of Wheaton Precious Metals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Wheaton Precious Metals by 144.4% in the fourth quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 130 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd increased its stake in Wheaton Precious Metals by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 234 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 117 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Wheaton Precious Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Navalign LLC purchased a new position in Wheaton Precious Metals in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. 70.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Headlines Impacting Wheaton Precious Metals

Here are the key news stories impacting Wheaton Precious Metals this week:

Positive Sentiment: Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and FY2026/FY2028) — the firm bumped several quarterly estimates and lifted FY2026 to $3.33, signaling stronger expected earnings vs. prior assumptions.

Zacks Research raised EPS forecasts across multiple periods (Q1/Q2/Q3 2026, Q1/Q2 2027 and FY2026/FY2028) — the firm bumped several quarterly estimates and lifted FY2026 to $3.33, signaling stronger expected earnings vs. prior assumptions. Positive Sentiment: WPM reported record operating cash flow (about $1.9B in 2025) and a sizeable dividend increase (board raised the first quarterly 2026 dividend ~18%), supporting shareholder returns and cash?flow fundamentals. What Wheaton Precious Metals (TSX:WPM)’s Strong 2025 Results and Higher Dividend Mean For Shareholders

WPM reported record operating cash flow (about $1.9B in 2025) and a sizeable dividend increase (board raised the first quarterly 2026 dividend ~18%), supporting shareholder returns and cash?flow fundamentals. Neutral Sentiment: Zacks retained a “Hold” rating even as it raised estimates — the rating did not change, which may limit a positive re?rating from investors looking for upgraded recommendations.

Zacks retained a “Hold” rating even as it raised estimates — the rating did not change, which may limit a positive re?rating from investors looking for upgraded recommendations. Neutral Sentiment: Analyst write?ups (Zacks/Yahoo) frame WPM as a strong growth/cash?flow story using their Style Scores, which can attract longer?term investors but may have limited near?term impact on trading. Here’s Why Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. (WPM) is a Strong Growth Stock

Analyst write?ups (Zacks/Yahoo) frame WPM as a strong growth/cash?flow story using their Style Scores, which can attract longer?term investors but may have limited near?term impact on trading. Negative Sentiment: Questions about sustainability of elevated free cash flow — Zacks flags that continuing the free cash flow rally depends on production growth and gold prices, creating execution/commodity risk that can weigh on the stock. Can Wheaton Precious Metals Maintain Its Solid Free Cash Flow Rally?

Questions about sustainability of elevated free cash flow — Zacks flags that continuing the free cash flow rally depends on production growth and gold prices, creating execution/commodity risk that can weigh on the stock. Negative Sentiment: Valuation and technical headwinds: WPM carries a relatively high P/E (~36.7) and is trading below its 50?day moving average (short?term downtrend), which can trigger profit?taking or reduce appetite among momentum/quant funds.

Wheaton Precious Metals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Wheaton Precious Metals Corp. is a Canada-based precious metals streaming company that acquires and manages long-term purchase agreements for metals produced by mining companies. Rather than operating mines, Wheaton provides upfront and ongoing financing to miners in exchange for the right to purchase a portion of the metals produced — typically silver and gold, and occasionally other precious metals — at predetermined prices. This streaming business model offers investors exposure to metal production with reduced operating and capital-cost risk compared with traditional mining companies.

The company’s activities center on structuring and maintaining a diversified portfolio of streaming agreements across multiple jurisdictions.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wheaton Precious Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.