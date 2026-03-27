Jefferies Financial Group Upgrades Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS) to Strong-Buy

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) was upgraded by stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued on Thursday,Zacks.com reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on ALGS. Westpark Capital initiated coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $48.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, March 11th. Weiss Ratings reiterated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, January 21st. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Aligos Therapeutics in a report on Wednesday, January 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Wall Street Zen cut shares of Aligos Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Buy rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Aligos Therapeutics presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

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Aligos Therapeutics Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ ALGS opened at $7.04 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $43.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.82 and a beta of 2.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $7.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $8.76. Aligos Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $3.76 and a 52 week high of $13.69.

Aligos Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ALGS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported ($1.91) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($2.09) by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $0.17 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.27 million. Aligos Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 28.16% and a negative net margin of 1,106.72%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Aligos Therapeutics will post -10.36 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Aligos Therapeutics

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Sio Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Aligos Therapeutics by 85.9% during the 2nd quarter. Sio Capital Management LLC now owns 335,937 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,422,000 after purchasing an additional 155,217 shares during the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Aligos Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth $2,504,000. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Aligos Therapeutics by 22.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 171,689 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,683,000 after purchasing an additional 31,913 shares during the last quarter. SummitTX Capital L.P. bought a new position in shares of Aligos Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth about $1,299,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Aligos Therapeutics by 55.3% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 85,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $796,000 after purchasing an additional 30,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 60.43% of the company’s stock.

Aligos Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aligos Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical?stage biopharmaceutical company dedicated to the discovery and development of novel therapeutics for chronic viral infections. The company leverages proprietary nucleic acid chemistry and small?molecule discovery platforms to create therapies aimed at reducing viral replication, lowering antigen levels and restoring host immune function. Its pipeline includes both oligonucleotide conjugates and orally administered small molecules designed to address the root causes of persistent infections.

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in South San Francisco, California, Aligos advances its programs through strategic collaborations with academic institutions, research hospitals and industry partners.

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