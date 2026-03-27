Brokers Issue Forecasts for Bitcoin Depot Q1 Earnings

Bitcoin Depot Inc. (NASDAQ:BTM – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at HC Wainwright issued their Q1 2026 earnings per share estimates for Bitcoin Depot in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 25th. HC Wainwright analyst M. Colonnese forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.42) per share for the quarter. HC Wainwright currently has a “Buy” rating and a $4.00 target price on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Bitcoin Depot’s Q2 2026 earnings at ($0.28) EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at ($0.54) EPS, Q4 2026 earnings at ($0.62) EPS and FY2026 earnings at ($1.86) EPS.

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A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. B. Riley Financial lifted their target price on shares of Bitcoin Depot to $4.20 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Bitcoin Depot from a “buy” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 21st. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d+)” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Noble Financial reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Bitcoin Depot in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bitcoin Depot presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.40.

Bitcoin Depot Stock Down 5.7%

Shares of Bitcoin Depot stock opened at $2.47 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.72. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $12.73. The company has a market cap of $25.71 million, a P/E ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.96. Bitcoin Depot has a 12-month low of $2.35 and a 12-month high of $48.16.

Bitcoin Depot (NASDAQ:BTM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The company reported ($1.18) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.47) by ($0.71). The business had revenue of $116.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.93 million. Bitcoin Depot had a negative return on equity of 70.95% and a negative net margin of 0.94%.

Institutional Trading of Bitcoin Depot

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BTM. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bitcoin Depot in the 3rd quarter worth about $36,000. Caitong International Asset Management Co. Ltd purchased a new position in Bitcoin Depot during the 4th quarter valued at about $45,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in Bitcoin Depot by 11,320.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,707 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 9,622 shares during the period. Cetera Investment Advisers bought a new stake in Bitcoin Depot during the second quarter worth about $51,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in Bitcoin Depot by 229.5% in the fourth quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 47,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 33,112 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

About Bitcoin Depot

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Bitcoin Depot, Inc operates one of the largest networks of self-service cryptocurrency kiosks in North America, enabling customers to buy and sell Bitcoin and other digital assets using cash or debit cards. Through a partnership model with convenience stores, gas stations and retail outlets, the company provides an accessible on-ramp and off-ramp for individuals entering the cryptocurrency market without requiring a bank account or extensive technical knowledge. Transactions are completed in real time at the point of sale, with verification and receipt provided via email or mobile phone.

Founded in 2016 and headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, Bitcoin Depot began as a privately held startup focused on expanding retail access to digital currencies.

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