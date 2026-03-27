JPMorgan Chase & Co. Forecasts Strong Price Appreciation for Diploma (LON:DPLM) Stock

Diploma (LON:DPLM – Get Free Report) had its target price raised by equities research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 5,120 to GBX 5,760 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday,London Stock Exchange reports. The brokerage presently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s price target would indicate a potential downside of 1.62% from the company’s previous close.

DPLM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank raised their target price on Diploma from GBX 6,600 to GBX 7,500 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Shore Capital Group reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 6,150 price objective on shares of Diploma in a report on Friday, December 19th. Royal Bank Of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,600 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Diploma from GBX 6,200 to GBX 6,400 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of GBX 6,251.25.

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Diploma Stock Performance

Insider Buying and Selling at Diploma

Shares of Diploma stock opened at GBX 5,855 on Friday. Diploma has a one year low of GBX 3,532 and a one year high of GBX 6,019.52. The company has a market cap of £7.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.64, a PEG ratio of 2.82 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 46.97, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 2.04. The business’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 5,480.17 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 5,439.96.

In other Diploma news, insider Ian El-Mokadem bought 500 shares of Diploma stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of GBX 5,820 per share, for a total transaction of £29,100. Also, insider Johnny Thomson sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 5,668, for a total value of £1,700,400. Insiders have acquired 1,352 shares of company stock worth $7,704,540 over the last quarter. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Diploma

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Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three business sectors: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies technology-enabled products used in surgical procedures in operating theatres and endoscopy; testing equipment and services for clinical laboratories; and bio-pharma, food safety and testing, and other research-oriented products.

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