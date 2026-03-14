Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Insider Mathi Gurusamy Sells 14,467 Shares of Stock

Lantronix, Inc. (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) insider Mathi Gurusamy sold 14,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $6.21, for a total transaction of $89,840.07. Following the transaction, the insider owned 55,569 shares in the company, valued at $345,083.49. This represents a 20.66% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Lantronix Stock Up 2.4%

LTRX stock opened at $6.32 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $250.85 million, a PE ratio of -26.33 and a beta of 1.53. Lantronix, Inc. has a 1 year low of $1.91 and a 1 year high of $8.24. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.46. The company has a current ratio of 2.75, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

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Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $0.04 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 10.37%. The firm had revenue of $29.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $29.94 million. Lantronix has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 0.030-0.060 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Lantronix, Inc. will post -0.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Bailard Inc. bought a new position in Lantronix during the 3rd quarter valued at about $49,000. R Squared Ltd grew its stake in Lantronix by 24.3% during the third quarter. R Squared Ltd now owns 14,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 2,754 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lantronix during the third quarter worth approximately $85,000. Finally, Balyasny Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Lantronix in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $86,000. 39.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on LTRX shares. Lake Street Capital increased their price target on shares of Lantronix from $6.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 11th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on shares of Lantronix from $7.50 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 5th. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Lantronix in a research report on Thursday, January 22nd. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $10.00 target price on shares of Lantronix in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised Lantronix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, February 7th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $7.38.

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Lantronix Company Profile

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Lantronix, Inc is a provider of secure data access and management solutions designed to simplify the deployment, monitoring and control of devices and equipment across a wide range of industries. Headquartered in Irvine, California, the company develops hardware and software products that enable connectivity for smart devices, industrial machinery, IT infrastructure and other systems in the Internet of Things (IoT) ecosystem.

Founded in 1989, Lantronix was among the early innovators in serial-to-Ethernet device networking and has since expanded its portfolio to include secure console servers, device servers, gateways and embedded modules.

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