First Financial Bankshares (NASDAQ:FFIN) Director Johnny Trotter Buys 1,000 Shares of Stock

First Financial Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIN – Get Free Report) Director Johnny Trotter bought 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $29.26 per share, for a total transaction of $29,260.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 956,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,985,551.44. The trade was a 0.10% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Johnny Trotter also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Thursday, March 5th, Johnny Trotter purchased 4,000 shares of First Financial Bankshares stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $30.02 per share, with a total value of $120,080.00.

First Financial Bankshares Price Performance

Shares of First Financial Bankshares stock opened at $29.56 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $4.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.70 and a beta of 0.83. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $32.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $32.48. First Financial Bankshares, Inc. has a 52-week low of $28.54 and a 52-week high of $38.74.

First Financial Bankshares Dividend Announcement

First Financial Bankshares ( NASDAQ:FFIN Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 23rd. The bank reported $0.51 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $164.72 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $165.70 million. First Financial Bankshares had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 30.43%.The firm’s revenue was up 13.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that First Financial Bankshares, Inc. will post 1.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. First Financial Bankshares’s payout ratio is currently 42.94%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Corsicana & Co. acquired a new stake in First Financial Bankshares in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC bought a new stake in First Financial Bankshares during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 66.3% during the third quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,026 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Danske Bank A S grew its holdings in First Financial Bankshares by 200.0% during the fourth quarter. Danske Bank A S now owns 1,200 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.78% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “hold (c)” rating on shares of First Financial Bankshares in a report on Friday, January 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating and three have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

Read Our Latest Analysis on FFIN

First Financial Bankshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

First Financial Bankshares, Inc is a regional bank holding company headquartered in Cincinnati, Ohio. Through its primary subsidiary, First Financial Bank, the company offers a full suite of banking products and services to individual, small business and commercial clients. With roots dating back to 1863, First Financial has cultivated a strong community banking heritage, combining personalized service with modern financial solutions.

The company’s core business activities include commercial and consumer lending, deposit products, treasury management, mortgage origination and servicing, and wealth management.

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