WCG Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 20,402 Shares of Intel Corporation $INTC

WCG Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Intel Corporation (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 28.3% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 92,604 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 20,402 shares during the quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $3,107,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTC. Insight Advisors LLC PA raised its position in shares of Intel by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA now owns 58,521 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,963,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Intel by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Lakeshore Capital Group Inc. now owns 20,906 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $701,000 after acquiring an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC boosted its stake in Intel by 3.1% in the third quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 9,750 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares in the last quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Intel by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. WealthPlan Investment Management LLC now owns 71,772 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $2,408,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Investors Research Corp lifted its stake in Intel by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 40,597 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,362,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on INTC. HSBC upgraded shares of Intel from a “reduce” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $26.00 to $50.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 20th. Wall Street Zen raised Intel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, March 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price objective on shares of Intel from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 23rd. Royal Bank Of Canada reduced their target price on Intel from $50.00 to $48.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, January 23rd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, twenty-six have assigned a Hold rating and six have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Intel has an average rating of “Reduce” and an average price target of $45.74.

Insider Activity at Intel

In other Intel news, EVP Boise April Miller sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.05, for a total transaction of $981,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 113,060 shares in the company, valued at $5,545,593. This represents a 15.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP David Zinsner purchased 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $42.50 per share, for a total transaction of $249,985.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president owned 247,392 shares in the company, valued at $10,514,160. The trade was a 2.44% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase is available in the SEC filing. Corporate insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Trading Up 1.1%

Intel stock opened at $45.77 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $46.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.81. Intel Corporation has a one year low of $17.67 and a one year high of $54.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.65. The company has a market capitalization of $228.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -572.05, a PEG ratio of 16.77 and a beta of 1.37.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 22nd. The chip maker reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $13.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. Intel had a negative return on equity of 0.44% and a negative net margin of 0.51%.The company’s revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.13 EPS. Intel has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.000-0.000 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Intel Corporation will post -0.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Intel News Roundup

Here are the key news stories impacting Intel this week:

About Intel

(Free Report)

Intel Corporation, founded in 1968 by Robert Noyce and Gordon E. Moore and headquartered in Santa Clara, California, is a leading global designer and manufacturer of semiconductor products. The company is historically notable for introducing the first commercial microprocessor and for driving the x86 architecture that underpins many personal computers and servers. Intel’s core business spans the design, fabrication and marketing of processors, chipsets and related components for a wide range of computing applications.

Intel’s product portfolio includes client and mobile processors marketed under brands such as Intel Core and Pentium, as well as high-performance Xeon processors for data centers and cloud infrastructure.

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