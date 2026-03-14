SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,609,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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SPDR Gold Shares Profile

Shares of NYSEARCA GLD opened at $460.84 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $175.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -32.43 and a beta of 0.09. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $454.30 and its 200-day simple moving average is $398.84. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $272.58 and a 52-week high of $509.70.

(Free Report)

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.

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