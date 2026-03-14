SPDR Gold Shares $GLD Shares Bought by M&T Bank Corp

M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 14.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 104,751 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,067 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $37,236,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. MGO Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. MGO Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,164 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,125,000 after buying an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Towarzystwo Funduszy Inwestycyjnych PZU SA purchased a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares in the 3rd quarter worth $3,609,000. Bank of Hawaii acquired a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth $1,079,000. Diligent Investors LLC raised its position in SPDR Gold Shares by 4.0% during the third quarter. Diligent Investors LLC now owns 3,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,384,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Olde Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter valued at $2,608,000. 42.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Key Headlines Impacting SPDR Gold Shares
Here are the key news stories impacting SPDR Gold Shares this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Geopolitical risk and safe-haven demand are keeping longer-term interest in gold ETFs intact, supporting fund flows into products like GLD and underpinning baseline demand for bullion. Here’s Why Gold ETFs Remain a Smart Long-Term Portfolio Bet
- Positive Sentiment: Multiple reports note buyers appear on dips and spot gold holding technical support near key levels (~$5,100/oz), which can stabilize GLD if those supports hold. Gold prices holding support at $5,100 as U.S. JOLTS shows rise in job openings
- Neutral Sentiment: Analysts and technical strategists expect continued volatility—weekly analysis flags competing forces (central bank policy, war headlines) that could produce choppy trading for GLD. Gold Weekly Price Analysis – Gold Continues to See Rates, Central Banks, and War Drive Pricing
- Neutral Sentiment: Commentary suggests miners and related equities could outperform bullion in a rally, which can divert some speculative capital away from GLD into mining stocks. This is a sector rotation nuance rather than a direct hit to GLD’s gold exposure. Gold miners could double even if bullion stalls, says Ninepoint portfolio manager
- Negative Sentiment: Liquidity squeeze and dollar strength ahead of the Fed meeting are cited as near-term selling pressures— a stronger USD reduces dollar-priced gold demand and weighs on GLD. Gold under pressure as liquidity crunch boosts dollar ahead of Fed meeting
- Negative Sentiment: Technicals point to downside risk: multiple FXEmpire pieces identify bear-flag/wedge breakdown setups with targets below current spot—this technical bias can accelerate flows out of GLD if triggered. Gold (XAU/USD) Price Forecast: Bear Flag Signals Potential Downside Targets
- Negative Sentiment: Rising oil/inflation expectations and higher Treasury yields are cited as lifting real rates and capping gold’s upside; several outlets link higher yields to weaker bullion performance. Gold Falls as Rising Oil Prices Spur Inflation Worries
SPDR Gold Shares Stock Down 1.3%
SPDR Gold Shares Profile
SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares). The Trust issues Shares in Baskets to certain authorized participants (Authorized Participants) on an ongoing basis. The creation and redemption of Baskets is only made in exchange for the delivery to the Trust or the distribution by the Trust of the amount of gold and any cash represented by the Baskets being created or redeemed, the amount of which will be based on the combined net asset value of various Shares included in the Baskets being created or redeemed determined on the day the order to create or redeem Baskets is properly received.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than SPDR Gold Shares
- A personal warning from Martin Weiss (Please read)
- SpaceX IPO Confirmed: Claim Your Stake Today
- Forget oil — this changes everything about American energy…
- $30 stock to buy before Starlink goes public (WATCH NOW!)
- This coin has everything going for it
Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Gold Shares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Gold Shares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.