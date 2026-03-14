M&T Bank Corp Sells 6,364 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

M&T Bank Corp trimmed its holdings in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 45,248 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 6,364 shares during the period. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in Intuit were worth $30,900,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of INTU. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Intuit by 61.3% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,552 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $2,233,000 after buying an additional 1,350 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 145.6% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 813 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $511,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. Sivia Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Intuit by 23.1% in the second quarter. Sivia Capital Partners LLC now owns 886 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $698,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Florida Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Intuit by 12.2% during the second quarter. Florida Financial Advisors LLC now owns 470 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTU shares. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on shares of Intuit from $696.00 to $558.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 27th. KeyCorp decreased their target price on shares of Intuit from $750.00 to $520.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 27th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Intuit from $700.00 to $425.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. Evercore restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $875.00 price target on shares of Intuit in a research note on Tuesday, November 18th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on Intuit from $803.00 to $649.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-five have given a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intuit presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $634.26.

Trending Headlines about Intuit

Here are the key news stories impacting Intuit this week:

Positive Sentiment: Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More.

Multi?year partnership with Anthropic to build AI financial agents strengthens Intuit’s AI product roadmap and long?term revenue opportunity, supporting buy?side interest. Read More. Positive Sentiment: Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More.

Rothschild & Co Redburn upgraded Intuit, providing fresh analyst support that can anchor the stock amid recent weakness. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More.

Company announced a quarterly dividend (ex?dividend April 9), a steady capital?return sign but modest yield—likely a neutral to mild positive for income?focused investors. Read More. Neutral Sentiment: Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More.

Analyses and valuation pieces note a multi?month share selloff and re?rating debate—keeps the stock in focus but produces mixed signals for timing. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More.

Management’s Q3 profit guidance came in below Wall Street estimates after the Feb. 26 earnings release; that guidance miss triggered a post?earnings pullback and remains a key near?term risk. Read More. Negative Sentiment: Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares (~$440 avg) recently, reducing his stake modestly; while small in size, insider sales can be read negatively in a down tape. Read More.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Intuit news, Director Scott D. Cook sold 1,402 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $668.02, for a total transaction of $936,564.04. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 5,668,182 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,786,458,939.64. This trade represents a 0.02% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 1,335 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $629.46, for a total transaction of $840,329.10. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $337,390.56. The trade was a 71.35% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale is available in the SEC filing. Insiders sold a total of 120,501 shares of company stock worth $79,983,892 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.49% of the company’s stock.

Intuit Stock Up 1.1%

Shares of INTU stock opened at $439.96 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a current ratio of 1.32 and a quick ratio of 1.32. Intuit Inc. has a one year low of $349.00 and a one year high of $813.70. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $482.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $600.67. The company has a market capitalization of $121.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.49, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.26.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The software maker reported $4.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.68 by $0.47. The company had revenue of $4.65 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.53 billion. Intuit had a net margin of 21.57% and a return on equity of 24.23%. Intuit’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $3.32 EPS. Intuit has set its Q3 2026 guidance at 12.450-12.510 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intuit Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 9th. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.09%.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc (NASDAQ: INTU) is a financial software company headquartered in Mountain View, California, that develops and sells cloud-based financial management and compliance products for individuals, small businesses, self-employed workers and accounting professionals. Founded in 1983 by Scott Cook and Tom Proulx, the company has grown from desktop tax and accounting software into a diversified provider of online financial tools. As of my latest update, Sasan Goodarzi serves as Chief Executive Officer.

Intuit’s product portfolio includes QuickBooks, its flagship accounting and business-management platform that offers bookkeeping, payroll, payments and invoicing capabilities; TurboTax, a tax-preparation and filing service aimed at individual taxpayers; and Mint, a consumer personal-finance and budgeting app.

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