Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results

Grabagun Digital (NYSE:PEW – Get Free Report) released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.02, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $29.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $27.80 million.

Here are the key takeaways from Grabagun Digital’s conference call:

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Q4 results showed robust demand with revenue up 14.1% to $29.6M , firearm sales +19.1% (11.5% volume growth), customer lifetime value +8%, and strong mobile adoption driving the majority of traffic and revenue.

Q4 results showed robust demand with , firearm sales +19.1% (11.5% volume growth), customer lifetime value +8%, and strong mobile adoption driving the majority of traffic and revenue. The commercial launch of PEW Logistics produced early traction (500+ orders, ~$400k GMV in 30 days) and is positioned as a high-margin, software-style revenue stream that leverages the company’s nationwide FFL network.

The commercial launch of produced early traction (500+ orders, ~$400k GMV in 30 days) and is positioned as a high-margin, software-style revenue stream that leverages the company’s nationwide FFL network. Q4 gross profit margin expanded 290 basis points to 15.9% due to opportunistic purchasing, favorable product mix, and stronger supplier relationships, improving unit economics heading into 2026.

Q4 gross profit margin expanded 290 basis points to 15.9% due to opportunistic purchasing, favorable product mix, and stronger supplier relationships, improving unit economics heading into 2026. Operating expenses rose (notably stock-based compensation and public-company costs), producing a Q4 operating loss of $0.4M and a full-year net loss of $2.5M , highlighting near-term profitability pressure from higher SG&A.

Operating expenses rose (notably stock-based compensation and public-company costs), producing a Q4 operating loss of $0.4M and a full-year net loss of , highlighting near-term profitability pressure from higher SG&A. Balance sheet and capital allocation are conservative: $110.4M cash with minimal debt, $8.9M of share repurchases in 2025 (?$11.1M remaining authorization), and an $8.25M HQ/fulfillment purchase to scale operations.

Grabagun Digital Price Performance

Shares of Grabagun Digital stock opened at $3.15 on Friday. Grabagun Digital has a twelve month low of $2.55 and a twelve month high of $21.40. The firm has a market cap of $94.49 million, a P/E ratio of -26.23 and a beta of 0.26.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grabagun Digital

In other Grabagun Digital news, CEO Marc A. Nemati sold 10,016 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2.82, for a total value of $28,245.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,523,317 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,115,753.94. This trade represents a 0.40% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders sold 20,040 shares of company stock valued at $56,513 over the last 90 days.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. XTX Topco Ltd lifted its position in Grabagun Digital by 195.7% during the 4th quarter. XTX Topco Ltd now owns 62,461 shares of the company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 41,335 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd purchased a new position in Grabagun Digital in the 4th quarter worth approximately $279,000. Bridgeway Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $150,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Grabagun Digital in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Grabagun Digital Company Profile

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GrabAGun.com is an online retailer of firearms, ammunition and related accessories. GrabAGun.com, formerly known as Colombier Acquisition Corp. II, is based in COPPELL, Texas.

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