Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 57.20%.

Here are the key takeaways from Health Catalyst’s conference call:

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CEO Ben Albert assumed the role and launched a comprehensive strategic review (including “turning over every rock”) and will delay full-year guidance while evaluating options to maximize shareholder value.

assumed the role and launched a comprehensive strategic review (including “turning over every rock”) and will delay full-year guidance while evaluating options to maximize shareholder value. For FY2025 the company reported revenue of $311.1M (+1% YoY), technology revenue of $208.3M (+7% YoY), and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M (up 59%), with adjusted gross margin improving to 51.1%.

(+1% YoY), technology revenue of (+7% YoY), and Adjusted EBITDA of (up 59%), with adjusted gross margin improving to 51.1%. Health Catalyst recorded $110.2M of goodwill and intangible impairment charges in 2025, contributing to a GAAP net loss of $178M .

of goodwill and intangible impairment charges in 2025, contributing to a GAAP net loss of . Management warned of significant migration pressure from the DOS?Ignite transition, with $12.5M of DOS-related ARR already notified for churn (?75% expected in 2026) and an additional $52M at risk — including $35M of data platform infrastructure ARR.

of DOS-related ARR already notified for churn (?75% expected in 2026) and an additional at risk — including of data platform infrastructure ARR. The company highlighted restructuring, workforce optimization, and tighter commercial focus that reduced adjusted operating expenses and improved margins, while prioritizing technology ARR bookings, retention, and targeted AI/R&D investments.

Health Catalyst Stock Down 26.3%

HCAT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.06.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HCAT has been the subject of several analyst reports. Weiss Ratings reissued a “sell (e+)” rating on shares of Health Catalyst in a research report on Monday, December 29th. Raymond James Financial set a $3.00 price objective on Health Catalyst in a research report on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald cut their target price on Health Catalyst from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Citigroup reduced their target price on Health Catalyst from $2.75 to $1.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group lowered their price target on Health Catalyst from $5.00 to $2.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.16.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.

Health Catalyst News Summary

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Health Catalyst Company Profile

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Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.

The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.

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