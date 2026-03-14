Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT) Announces Earnings Results

Health Catalyst (NASDAQ:HCAT – Get Free Report) issued its earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02), FiscalAI reports. The firm had revenue of $74.68 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.99 million. Health Catalyst had a negative return on equity of 3.98% and a negative net margin of 57.20%.
Here are the key takeaways from Health Catalyst’s conference call:
- CEO Ben Albert assumed the role and launched a comprehensive strategic review (including “turning over every rock”) and will delay full-year guidance while evaluating options to maximize shareholder value.
- For FY2025 the company reported revenue of $311.1M (+1% YoY), technology revenue of $208.3M (+7% YoY), and Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M (up 59%), with adjusted gross margin improving to 51.1%.
- Health Catalyst recorded $110.2M of goodwill and intangible impairment charges in 2025, contributing to a GAAP net loss of $178M.
- Management warned of significant migration pressure from the DOS?Ignite transition, with $12.5M of DOS-related ARR already notified for churn (?75% expected in 2026) and an additional $52M at risk — including $35M of data platform infrastructure ARR.
- The company highlighted restructuring, workforce optimization, and tighter commercial focus that reduced adjusted operating expenses and improved margins, while prioritizing technology ARR bookings, retention, and targeted AI/R&D investments.
Health Catalyst Stock Down 26.3%
HCAT opened at $1.32 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $2.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $93.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.52 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Health Catalyst has a twelve month low of $1.20 and a twelve month high of $5.06.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on HCAT
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Health Catalyst
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jain Global LLC bought a new position in Health Catalyst in the 4th quarter worth $124,000. Jump Financial LLC lifted its position in Health Catalyst by 124.5% during the fourth quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 59,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $141,000 after purchasing an additional 32,717 shares in the last quarter. State of Wyoming grew its holdings in Health Catalyst by 97.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 67,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,000 after purchasing an additional 33,320 shares during the period. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. purchased a new stake in Health Catalyst in the third quarter worth about $90,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Health Catalyst in the second quarter worth about $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.00% of the company’s stock.
Health Catalyst News Summary
Here are the key news stories impacting Health Catalyst this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Revenue and some profitability metrics showed resilience: Q4 revenue slightly beat consensus ($74.68M vs. $73.99M) and the company reported full?year revenue of $311.1M with Adjusted EBITDA of $41.4M — signals that core demand remains. Health Catalyst Reports Fourth Quarter and Year End 2025 Results
- Positive Sentiment: Some chart/analyst commentary suggests the stock may be finding technical support (hammer pattern) and that earnings?estimate revisions could stabilize — a possible near?term bottom for opportunistic buyers. HCAT May Find a Bottom Soon
- Neutral Sentiment: Management has launched a strategic review and the CEO would not rule out a potential sale — this could unlock value but also creates uncertainty around capital allocation and timing. Seeking Alpha: CEO declines to rule out sale
- Negative Sentiment: The quarter showed an EPS miss and continued negative margins — Q4 EPS missed estimates (reported ~$0.08 vs. consensus around $0.10), which undercut confidence in near?term profitability. MarketBeat Q4 results summary
- Negative Sentiment: Q1 revenue guidance was lowered to $68.0M–$70.0M vs. consensus ~ $74.1M — the guidance shortfall appears to be the main driver of the selloff since it signals softer near?term top?line momentum. Earnings press release / guidance
- Negative Sentiment: Multiple sell?side firms lowered price targets and moved to neutral/hold/equal?weight (Citigroup to $1.75, Stephens and Stifel to $2.00), increasing downward pressure and reducing buy?side conviction. Analyst price-target cuts (Benzinga)
- Negative Sentiment: Market reaction was amplified by heavy volume and headlines emphasizing the mixed print and management uncertainty, leading to sharp intraday selling despite the revenue beat. MSN: stock reaction
Health Catalyst Company Profile
Health Catalyst (NASDAQ: HCAT) is a healthcare data and analytics technology company founded in 2008 and headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah. The company went public in 2019 and has since focused on delivering a unified data platform that helps healthcare organizations aggregate and analyze clinical, financial and operational information.
The core of Health Catalyst’s offering is the Data Operating System (DOS), a modular data management platform that integrates disparate data sources—from electronic health records to claims and patient-generated data—into a single analytics environment.
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