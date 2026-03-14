Main Street Research LLC Boosts Holdings in ASML Holding N.V. $ASML

Main Street Research LLC lifted its holdings in ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ:ASML – Free Report) by 131.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 40,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,937 shares during the period. ASML makes up 2.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in ASML were worth $39,144,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Capital International Investors grew its stake in shares of ASML by 17.3% in the third quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 3,919,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,791,982,000 after acquiring an additional 577,448 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership acquired a new stake in shares of ASML in the third quarter valued at $505,510,000. Regents of The University of California purchased a new position in ASML in the third quarter valued at $413,335,000. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in ASML by 24.9% in the third quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 1,933,748 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,861,445,000 after purchasing an additional 385,502 shares during the period. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp grew its stake in ASML by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,148,506 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,079,948,000 after purchasing an additional 305,435 shares in the last quarter. 26.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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ASML Stock Down 0.4%

ASML stock opened at $1,345.69 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $529.23 billion, a PE ratio of 52.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 0.79. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $1,380.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,125.60. ASML Holding N.V. has a 1-year low of $578.51 and a 1-year high of $1,547.22.

ASML Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 5th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 27th will be given a dividend of $3.1771 per share. This is a boost from ASML’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.88. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 27th. This represents a $12.71 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.9%. ASML’s dividend payout ratio is 25.10%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on ASML shares. Royal Bank Of Canada upped their price target on ASML from $1,550.00 to $1,625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on ASML from $1,450.00 to $1,650.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 29th. Grupo Santander lowered shares of ASML to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 22nd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Friday, January 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ASML in a report on Wednesday, February 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have given a Buy rating, six have given a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $1,475.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on ASML

ASML Company Profile

(Free Report)

ASML Holding N.V. (NASDAQ: ASML) is a Dutch company that develops, manufactures and services advanced photolithography systems used to produce semiconductor chips. Headquartered in Veldhoven, Netherlands, ASML supplies capital equipment and associated software and services that enable semiconductor manufacturers to pattern the intricate circuits on silicon wafers. The company is widely recognized for its leadership in extreme ultraviolet (EUV) lithography as well as its deep ultraviolet (DUV) platforms used across multiple process nodes.

ASML’s product portfolio includes EUV and DUV lithography machines, light sources, imaging optics and control software, together with spare parts, upgrades and field services.

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