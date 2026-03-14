Main Street Research LLC Has $57.73 Million Position in Amazon.com, Inc. $AMZN

Main Street Research LLC increased its stake in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 262,934 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after purchasing an additional 38,770 shares during the period. Amazon.com accounts for 3.1% of Main Street Research LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Main Street Research LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $57,732,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 4,036,091 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $885,478,000 after acquiring an additional 397,007 shares during the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,045 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $5,495,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG lifted its position in Amazon.com by 2.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 2,016,869 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $442,481,000 after purchasing an additional 54,987 shares during the period. Highview Capital Management LLC DE boosted its stake in shares of Amazon.com by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 28,975 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $6,357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Liberty Square Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amazon.com during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,153,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

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Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMZN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group boosted their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $280.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 6th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, February 2nd. Piper Sandler reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $260.00 target price (down from $300.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research report on Friday, February 6th. Roth Mkm reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $295.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of Amazon.com in a research note on Monday, January 26th. Finally, Loop Capital increased their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $300.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifty-three have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $286.93.

Key Stories Impacting Amazon.com

Here are the key news stories impacting Amazon.com this week:

Insider Transactions at Amazon.com

In other news, CEO Matthew S. Garman sold 17,751 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $205.22, for a total value of $3,642,860.22. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 9,405 shares in the company, valued at $1,930,094.10. This represents a 65.37% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Andrew R. Jassy sold 19,872 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.18, for a total transaction of $4,077,336.96. Following the sale, the chief executive officer directly owned 2,238,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $459,217,051.24. This represents a 0.88% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 71,686 shares of company stock valued at $14,688,739. 9.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Amazon.com Trading Down 0.9%

NASDAQ AMZN opened at $207.67 on Friday. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $161.38 and a one year high of $258.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.05 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market cap of $2.23 trillion, a P/E ratio of 28.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 1.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $222.93 and its 200-day moving average is $226.70.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 5th. The e-commerce giant reported $1.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.02). Amazon.com had a net margin of 10.83% and a return on equity of 21.87%. The business had revenue of $213.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $211.02 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 earnings per share. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 6.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Amazon.com Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amazon.com, Inc is a diversified technology and retail company best known for its e-commerce marketplace and broad portfolio of consumer and enterprise services. Founded by Jeff Bezos in 1994 and headquartered in Seattle, Washington, the company launched as an online bookseller and expanded into a global retail platform that sells products directly to consumers and provides a marketplace for third-party sellers. Over time Amazon has grown beyond retail into areas including cloud computing, digital media, devices and logistics.

Key businesses and offerings include Amazon’s online marketplace and fulfillment services, the Amazon Prime membership program (which bundles expedited shipping with streaming and other benefits), Amazon Web Services (AWS) which supplies on-demand cloud computing and storage to businesses and public-sector customers, and a range of content and advertising services such as Prime Video and Amazon Advertising.

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