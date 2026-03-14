Baker Hughes (NASDAQ:BKR) Insider Maria Georgia Magno Sells 5,063 Shares

Baker Hughes Company (NASDAQ:BKR – Get Free Report) insider Maria Georgia Magno sold 5,063 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.04, for a total value of $298,919.52. Following the sale, the insider owned 15,555 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $918,367.20. This represents a 24.56% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Maria Georgia Magno also recently made the following trade(s):

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On Monday, February 9th, Maria Georgia Magno sold 19,150 shares of Baker Hughes stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.11, for a total value of $1,131,956.50.

Baker Hughes Trading Down 2.9%

BKR opened at $54.26 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market cap of $53.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.87, a PEG ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.83. Baker Hughes Company has a 12 month low of $33.60 and a 12 month high of $67.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $57.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.75.

Baker Hughes Dividend Announcement

Baker Hughes ( NASDAQ:BKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 26th. The company reported $0.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.11. Baker Hughes had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 9.33%.The company had revenue of $7.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.09 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.70 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Baker Hughes Company will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 17th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 17th. Baker Hughes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.38%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Baker Hughes

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Woodline Partners LP raised its position in Baker Hughes by 40.8% during the first quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 83,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,676,000 after acquiring an additional 24,225 shares in the last quarter. Focus Partners Wealth grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Focus Partners Wealth now owns 18,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $812,000 after purchasing an additional 986 shares during the period. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its stake in shares of Baker Hughes by 30.6% during the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 13,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $521,000 after purchasing an additional 3,186 shares during the period. Vise Technologies Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Baker Hughes during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $639,000. Finally, National Pension Service increased its holdings in shares of Baker Hughes by 1.0% during the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,219,986 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,774,000 after purchasing an additional 11,909 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Evercore reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $68.00 price target on shares of Baker Hughes in a report on Wednesday, February 11th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Baker Hughes from $58.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Zephirin Group upped their target price on Baker Hughes from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Finally, Capital One Financial boosted their price target on Baker Hughes from $53.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 27th. Twenty analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Baker Hughes presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $59.61.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on BKR

About Baker Hughes

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Baker Hughes is an energy technology company that provides a broad portfolio of products, services and digital solutions for the oil and gas and industrial markets. Its offerings span oilfield services and equipment — including drilling, evaluation, completion and production technologies — as well as turbomachinery, compressors and related process equipment used in midstream and downstream operations. The company also supplies aftermarket services, field support and integrated solutions designed to improve asset performance and uptime across the energy value chain.

The firm’s roots trace back to the merger of Baker International and Hughes Tool Company, and more recently it combined with GE’s oil and gas business in 2017 to form Baker Hughes, a GE company (BHGE); subsequent changes in ownership restored Baker Hughes as an independent publicly traded company.

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