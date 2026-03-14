nLight (NASDAQ:LASR) Director Raymond Link Sells 8,760 Shares of Stock

nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) Director Raymond Link sold 8,760 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.42, for a total value of $564,319.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director directly owned 83,816 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,399,426.72. The trade was a 9.46% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

nLight Price Performance

LASR opened at $62.60 on Friday. nLight has a 12 month low of $6.20 and a 12 month high of $69.52. The business has a 50-day moving average of $51.32 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -133.19 and a beta of 2.27.

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nLight (NASDAQ:LASR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.03. nLight had a negative net margin of 8.98% and a negative return on equity of 9.28%. The business had revenue of $81.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $76.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.30) EPS. The company’s revenue was up 71.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that nLight will post -1.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On nLight

Key Headlines Impacting nLight

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of LASR. Osaic Holdings Inc. raised its stake in shares of nLight by 1,599.1% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in nLight by 7,142.9% in the 4th quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in nLight by 155.9% in the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 647 shares during the period. Financial Consulate Inc. acquired a new position in shares of nLight during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wexford Capital LP acquired a new position in shares of nLight during the third quarter worth about $41,000. 83.88% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Here are the key news stories impacting nLight this week:

Positive Sentiment: Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong?buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. nLIGHT, Inc. (LASR)’s Strong Tech Stack Catches Analyst Attention

Recent analyst coverage is bullish — Robert W. Baird started coverage with an Outperform and $95 price target, Raymond James reiterated a strong?buy with a $75 target, and Cantor Fitzgerald raised its target to $62.50. These upgrades support upside expectations from research desks. Positive Sentiment: Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. MarketBeat LASR coverage

Recent quarterly results showed an EPS beat and strong revenue growth (revenue up ~71% Y/Y, EPS above estimates), which underpins the company’s operational momentum and supports the bullish analyst outlook. Neutral Sentiment: Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short?term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long?term value. 11 best day trading stocks to buy now

Media attention and inclusion on ‘best day trading’ lists can increase short?term volume and volatility but are not fundamental drivers of long?term value. Neutral Sentiment: Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. MarketBeat institutional holdings

Institutional ownership is high (~84%), which can dampen share supply but also concentrate price moves when institutions rebalance. Negative Sentiment: Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit?taking or investor concern about insider timing. CEO Form 4 (SEC)

Significant insider selling this week: CEO Scott Keeney sold 19,096 shares (~$1.12M), Director Raymond Link sold multiple blocks (10,000; 8,760; 6,644 shares) and CAO James Nias sold 1,808 shares — these disclosed Form 4s likely pressured the stock by prompting profit?taking or investor concern about insider timing. Negative Sentiment: Market commentary specifically points to insider sales as a reason for the intraday weakness in LASR, reinforcing the negative impact of those transactions on sentiment. Why nLIGHT (LASR) Stock Is Down Today

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

LASR has been the subject of several research reports. Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of nLight in a research note on Wednesday, March 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price objective for the company. Wall Street Zen raised nLight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 7th. Zacks Research cut nLight from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 9th. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on nLight in a research report on Tuesday, January 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $60.00 price target for the company. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group upgraded nLight to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, nLight presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $58.31.

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nLight Company Profile

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nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor and fiber lasers for industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense applications. The company operates in two segments, Laser Products and Advanced Development. It offers semiconductor lasers with various ranges of power levels, wavelengths, and output fiber sizes; and programmable and serviceable fiber lasers for use in industrial and aerospace and defense applications. The company also provides laser sensors, including light detection and ranging technologies for intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance applications; and fiber amplifiers, beam combination, and control systems for use in high-energy laser systems in directed energy applications.

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