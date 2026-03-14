Ossiam Raises Holdings in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER

Ossiam boosted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 123.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 765,366 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after acquiring an additional 422,739 shares during the quarter. Uber Technologies accounts for 1.0% of Ossiam’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Ossiam’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $74,983,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Foster Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.3% during the third quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 3,364 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 4.2% in the third quarter. Sage Rhino Capital LLC now owns 2,740 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $268,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Quent Capital LLC boosted its stake in Uber Technologies by 3.3% in the third quarter. Quent Capital LLC now owns 3,504 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Capital Management LLC now owns 6,398 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $627,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Emergent Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,361 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,701,000 after acquiring an additional 114 shares during the period. 80.24% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on UBER shares. Melius Research set a $73.00 price target on Uber Technologies in a research note on Monday, January 5th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 7th. BNP Paribas Exane initiated coverage on Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $108.00 price objective for the company. TD Cowen reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Uber Technologies from $110.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-three have issued a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.29.

Insider Transactions at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, CFO Balaji (A) Krishnamurthy acquired 22,453 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.25 per share, for a total transaction of $1,599,776.25. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 28,742 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,047,867.50. This trade represents a 357.02% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.50, for a total value of $260,937.50. Following the sale, the insider directly owned 176,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,744,764. The trade was a 1.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Price Performance

Shares of UBER stock opened at $73.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $60.63 and a 12-month high of $101.99. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $77.70 and a 200-day moving average of $86.60. The firm has a market capitalization of $150.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.69 and a beta of 1.22.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 4th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $14.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.32 billion. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 43.63% and a net margin of 19.33%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 20.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.21 EPS. Uber Technologies has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.650-0.720 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

Key Uber Technologies News

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Uber Technologies Profile

(Free Report)

Uber Technologies, Inc is a technology company that operates a global platform connecting riders, drivers, couriers, restaurants and shippers. Founded in 2009 by Garrett Camp and Travis Kalanick and headquartered in San Francisco, Uber developed one of the first large-scale ride-hailing marketplaces and has since expanded into a broader set of mobility and logistics services. The company completed its initial public offering in 2019 and continues to position its app-based network as a multi-modal transportation and delivery platform.

Uber’s principal businesses include mobility services (ride-hailing and shared rides), delivery through Uber Eats, and freight logistics via Uber Freight.

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