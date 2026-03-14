Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. Sells 6,768 Shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. $MTD

Fundsmith Investment Services LTD. trimmed its holdings in shares of Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 253,786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 6,768 shares during the period. Mettler-Toledo International comprises about 4.9% of Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Fundsmith Investment Services LTD.’s holdings in Mettler-Toledo International were worth $311,550,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 298,429 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $366,354,000 after acquiring an additional 8,360 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Mettler-Toledo International by 91.8% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 140,267 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $164,775,000 after purchasing an additional 67,149 shares during the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC bought a new stake in Mettler-Toledo International in the third quarter valued at approximately $2,210,000. Stance Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the second quarter valued at approximately $2,012,000. Finally, Rakuten Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mettler-Toledo International during the third quarter valued at approximately $121,021,000. 95.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

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Mettler-Toledo International Stock Up 0.6%

Shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock opened at $1,174.59 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1,378.52 and a 200 day moving average of $1,367.96. Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. has a 52 week low of $946.69 and a 52 week high of $1,525.17. The company has a market cap of $23.88 billion, a PE ratio of 27.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.43.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mettler-Toledo International

Mettler-Toledo International ( NYSE:MTD Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 5th. The medical instruments supplier reported $13.36 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $12.76 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $1.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Mettler-Toledo International had a net margin of 21.59% and a negative return on equity of 495.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $12.41 earnings per share. Mettler-Toledo International has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 8.600-8.750 EPS and its FY 2026 guidance at 46.050-46.700 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. will post 42.71 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO Shawn Vadala sold 800 shares of Mettler-Toledo International stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,410.12, for a total transaction of $1,128,096.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 5,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,456,714.56. The trade was a 13.14% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.94% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently commented on MTD shares. Weiss Ratings reaffirmed a “hold (c+)” rating on shares of Mettler-Toledo International in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Wall Street Zen raised shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 14th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,600.00 to $1,550.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Mettler-Toledo International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,600.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Mettler-Toledo International from $1,400.00 to $1,450.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1,435.42.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on MTD

About Mettler-Toledo International

(Free Report)

Mettler-Toledo International Inc is a global manufacturer and distributor of precision instruments and services for laboratory, industrial and food retail applications. The company’s product portfolio includes laboratory balances and analytical instruments, industrial weighing systems, process analytics and sensors, metal detection and x-ray inspection equipment, checkweighers, and a range of automated inspection and data-management solutions. Mettler-Toledo also provides software, calibration and lifecycle services intended to support compliance, quality control and operational efficiency across customer facilities.

The company serves a broad set of end markets including pharmaceutical and biotech laboratories, chemical and food processors, logistics and manufacturing operations, and retail environments where accurate weighing and inspection are critical.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mettler-Toledo International, Inc. (NYSE:MTD – Free Report).

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