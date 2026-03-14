Regal Investment Advisors LLC Purchases 4,176 Shares of Emerson Electric Co. $EMR

Regal Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 6.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 67,882 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,176 shares during the quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $8,905,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 3.5% in the 3rd quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 2,308 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $303,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2.1% during the third quarter. Atlas Legacy Advisors LLC now owns 3,921 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $514,000 after buying an additional 79 shares during the period. Unison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Emerson Electric by 0.4% during the third quarter. Unison Advisors LLC now owns 21,496 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,820,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. lifted its stake in Emerson Electric by 0.5% in the third quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 17,594 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,308,000 after acquiring an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Live Oak Private Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.9% in the third quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 4,407 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $578,000 after acquiring an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.30% of the company’s stock.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Matthew S. Levatich sold 1,476 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.16, for a total value of $239,348.16. Following the sale, the director owned 24,349 shares in the company, valued at $3,948,433.84. This represents a 5.72% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, VP Nicholas J. Piazza sold 6,703 shares of Emerson Electric stock in a transaction on Monday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.07, for a total value of $1,066,246.21. Following the transaction, the vice president owned 31,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,036,792.48. The trade was a 17.47% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders have sold 13,879 shares of company stock worth $2,116,818 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $150.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 9th. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 5th. Citigroup raised their price objective on shares of Emerson Electric from $165.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 4th. Finally, UBS Group upgraded Emerson Electric from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $131.00 to $168.00 in a report on Monday, January 5th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, ten have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $164.85.

Read Our Latest Research Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.1%

NYSE:EMR opened at $132.26 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.84 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $147.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.86. The company has a market capitalization of $74.33 billion, a PE ratio of 32.34, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.24. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1-year low of $90.06 and a 1-year high of $165.15.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.05. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 12.72% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The company had revenue of $4.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.37 billion. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.38 EPS. Emerson Electric has set its FY 2026 guidance at 6.400-6.550 EPS and its Q2 2026 guidance at 1.500-1.550 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 13th were given a $0.555 dividend. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.7%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 13th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is currently 54.28%.

Emerson Electric Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company that designs and manufactures products and provides services for industrial, commercial and consumer markets. Founded in 1890, the company is headquartered in St. Louis, Missouri, and has built a long-standing presence in automation, control and climate-related technologies. Emerson’s offerings are aimed at improving productivity, energy efficiency and reliability for a wide range of end markets.

Emerson operates through two principal platforms—Automation Solutions and Commercial & Residential Solutions—providing process automation systems, measurement and analytical instrumentation, valves and actuators, control software, and related aftermarket services, alongside products for heating, ventilation and refrigeration, residential and commercial climate controls, tools and storage solutions.

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