Short Interest in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH) Rises By 37.8%

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 6,546,235 shares, a growth of 37.8% from the February 12th total of 4,752,011 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 16,250,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 16,250,532 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.4 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Novak & Powell Financial Services Inc. now owns 42,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,783,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 27,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,823,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC raised its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Courage Miller Partners LLC now owns 13,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $903,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Winthrop Capital Management LLC now owns 12,952 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after buying an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Bfsg LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 3,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.60% of the company’s stock.

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iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of IJH traded down $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $66.90. 21,042,414 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 18,555,814. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a twelve month low of $50.15 and a twelve month high of $72.56. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.02 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.09. The company has a market cap of $104.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.00 and a beta of 1.07.

About iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market. The Underlying Index consists of stocks from a range of industries. Components include financial, industrials, and information technology companies.

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