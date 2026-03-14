JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,788 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 12th total of 9,914 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%

JMSI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,365. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.

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JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Betterment LLC lifted its position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 17.3% during the 4th quarter. Betterment LLC now owns 1,595,871 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,400,000 after buying an additional 235,384 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 40.3% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 901,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,294,000 after acquiring an additional 259,287 shares in the last quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $19,130,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 210,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,602,000 after purchasing an additional 22,519 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Seeds Investor LLC lifted its stake in shares of JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Seeds Investor LLC now owns 149,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,508,000 after acquiring an additional 14,605 shares during the last quarter.

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The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.

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