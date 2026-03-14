JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI) Short Interest Update

JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JMSI – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 13,788 shares, a growth of 39.1% from the February 12th total of 9,914 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 25,147 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Stock Up 0.2%
JMSI stock traded up $0.11 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $50.34. The company had a trading volume of 34,306 shares, compared to its average volume of 25,365. JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF has a 1-year low of $47.72 and a 1-year high of $51.35. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $50.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $50.43.
JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.1541 dividend. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.7%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 2nd. This is a boost from JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF
About JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF
The JPMorgan Sustainable Municipal Income ETF (JMSI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that primarily invests in sustainable municipal bonds exempt from federal income tax. The portfolio has an average weighted maturity of 3 to 15 years. JMSI was launched on Jul 14, 2023 and is issued by JPMorgan Chase.
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