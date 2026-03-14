Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Cantor Equity Partners II Inc. (NASDAQ:CEPT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 308,013 shares, an increase of 38.3% from the February 12th total of 222,723 shares. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average trading volume of 308,373 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Currently, 1.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Alberta Investment Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the 2nd quarter worth about $2,977,000. Mint Tower Capital Management B.V. acquired a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in the second quarter valued at approximately $1,742,000. Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,515,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $1,652,000. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group Inc. acquired a new stake in Cantor Equity Partners II during the second quarter worth approximately $2,143,000.

Get Cantor Equity Partners II alerts:

Cantor Equity Partners II Stock Performance

NASDAQ:CEPT remained flat at $11.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 176,828 shares, compared to its average volume of 329,683. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.26. Cantor Equity Partners II has a 52-week low of $10.32 and a 52-week high of $13.74.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Cantor Equity Partners II ( NASDAQ:CEPT Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, March 6th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $2.39 million during the quarter.

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (e)” rating on shares of Cantor Equity Partners II in a research report on Monday, December 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell”.

View Our Latest Analysis on Cantor Equity Partners II

About Cantor Equity Partners II

(Get Free Report)

Cantor Equity Partners II (NASDAQ: CEPT) is a closed-end management investment company that focuses on providing customized capital solutions to private, middle-market companies in the United States. Listed on the Nasdaq, CEPT seeks to deliver attractive risk-adjusted returns by investing across a spectrum of debt and equity instruments. Its portfolio may include senior secured loans, subordinated and mezzanine debt, preferred equity, and common equity, allowing it to tailor financing structures to meet the specific growth, acquisition or recapitalization needs of its portfolio companies.

As a business development company registered under the Investment Company Act of 1940, CEPT targets U.S.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cantor Equity Partners II and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.