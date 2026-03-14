Promising Nuclear Stocks To Follow Now – March 14th

Oklo, BWX Technologies, Centrus Energy, NuScale Power, Nano Nuclear Energy, Lightbridge, and Karyopharm Therapeutics are the seven Nuclear stocks to watch today, according to MarketBeat’s stock screener tool. “Nuclear stocks” refers to shares of companies whose primary business is in the nuclear energy value chain — for example uranium miners and processors, reactor and fuel?fabrication manufacturers, nuclear plant operators, and firms supplying nuclear services, equipment, or waste management. Investors view these as a sector play that is capital?intensive and cyclical, and that is sensitive to regulation, energy policy, geopolitical risk, and uranium commodity prices. These companies had the highest dollar trading volume of any Nuclear stocks within the last several days.

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Oklo (OKLO)

Oklo Inc. designs and develops fission power plants to provide reliable and commercial-scale energy to customers in the United States. It also provides used nuclear fuel recycling services. The company was founded in 2013 and is based in Santa Clara, California.

BWX Technologies (BWXT)

BWX Technologies, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells nuclear components in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Government Operations and Commercial Operations. The Government Operations segment designs and manufactures naval nuclear components, reactors, and nuclear fuel; fabrication activities; and supplies proprietary and sole-source valves, manifolds, and fittings to naval and commercial shipping customers.

Read Our Latest Research Report on BWXT

Centrus Energy (LEU)

Centrus Energy Corp. supplies nuclear fuel components and services for the nuclear power industry in the United States, Belgium, Japan, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Low-Enriched Uranium (LEU) and Technical Solutions. The LEU segment sells separative work units (SWU) components of LEU; natural uranium hexafluoride, uranium concentrates, and uranium conversion; and enriched uranium products to utilities that operate nuclear power plants.

Read Our Latest Research Report on LEU

NuScale Power (SMR)

NuScale Power Corporation engages in the development and sale of modular light water reactor nuclear power plants to supply energy for electrical generation, district heating, desalination, hydrogen production, and other process heat applications. It offers NuScale Power Module (NPM), a water reactor that can generate 77 megawatts of electricity (MWe); and VOYGR power plant designs for three facility sizes that are capable of housing from one to four and six or twelve NPMs.

Read Our Latest Research Report on SMR

Nano Nuclear Energy (NNE)

Read Our Latest Research Report on NNE

Lightbridge (LTBR)

Read Our Latest Research Report on LTBR

Karyopharm Therapeutics (KPTI)

Karyopharm Therapeutics Inc., a commercial-stage pharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes drugs directed against nuclear export for the treatment of cancer and other diseases in the United States. The company discovers, develops, and commercializes novel and small molecule Selective Inhibitor of Nuclear Export (SINE) compounds that inhibit the nuclear export protein exportin 1 (XPO1).

Read Our Latest Research Report on KPTI

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