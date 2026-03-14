iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Get Free Report) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 405,510 shares, an increase of 40.9% from the February 12th total of 287,721 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 2,242,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 2,242,156 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 1,299.4% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 33,858,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,463,382,000 after buying an additional 31,439,365 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 19.6% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,974,867 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,079,414,000 after acquiring an additional 4,094,153 shares in the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 84.8% in the 4th quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 6,444,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,906,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956,717 shares during the last quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 21.0% in the 4th quarter. Richard Bernstein Advisors LLC now owns 12,750,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,508,000 after purchasing an additional 2,216,790 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OpenArc Corporate Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $90,603,000.

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iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Down 0.9%

NYSEARCA:IQLT traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $45.97. 1,128,509 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,734,198. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $47.77 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.64. The firm has a market cap of $12.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.89. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a one year low of $35.51 and a one year high of $49.91.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics. IQLT was launched on Jan 13, 2015 and is managed by BlackRock.

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