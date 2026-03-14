Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR) Shares Up 1.8% – Here’s Why

Shares of Beamr Imaging Ltd. (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) rose 1.8% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $1.78 and last traded at $1.73. Approximately 37,011 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 50,434 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.70.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d-)” rating on shares of Beamr Imaging in a report on Monday, December 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Sell rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Sell”.

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Beamr Imaging Stock Down 0.6%

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $1.83 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.27.

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ:BMR – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 26th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $1.01 million for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Beamr Imaging

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Beamr Imaging by 15.2% in the third quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 57,450 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 7,600 shares during the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Beamr Imaging during the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Beamr Imaging by 56.2% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Beamr Imaging in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,000. 0.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Beamr Imaging Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Beamr Imaging (NASDAQ: BMR) is a technology company specializing in perceptual image and video compression solutions. The company develops software encoders and cloud-based optimization tools that reduce file sizes while preserving visual quality. Its proprietary technology analyzes visual data in accordance with human perception, allowing media providers to deliver high-resolution content with lower bandwidth consumption.

Beamr’s product suite includes an image optimization SDK, a video encoder that supports multiple codecs, and an API for cloud integration.

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