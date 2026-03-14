iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT) Short Interest Update

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (NASDAQ:QAT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 73,707 shares, a growth of 39.7% from the February 12th total of 52,761 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Approximately 2.0% of the company’s shares are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 16,075 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 4.6 days.

Institutional Trading of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Group Inc. bought a new stake in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the third quarter worth approximately $196,000. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. acquired a new position in iShares MSCI Qatar ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $391,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $405,000. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Qatar ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $434,000.

Get iShares MSCI Qatar ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Stock Up 0.2%

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF stock traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $18.74. 135,199 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,741. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.40 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.43. iShares MSCI Qatar ETF has a 12 month low of $16.78 and a 12 month high of $20.64. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $19.38.

iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Announces Dividend

About iShares MSCI Qatar ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2267 per share. This represents a yield of 242.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, December 16th.

(Get Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Qatar ETF (QAT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI All Qatar Capped index, a market-cap-weighted index of large-, mid and small-cap Qatari companies. QAT was launched on Apr 29, 2014 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Qatar ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.