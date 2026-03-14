Short Interest in YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY) Grows By 41.4%

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (NYSEARCA:ABNY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in February. As of February 27th, there was short interest totaling 943 shares, a growth of 41.4% from the February 12th total of 667 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 31,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 31,532 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.0 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Trading Down 1.0%

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $41.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,712. YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF has a 12-month low of $39.59 and a 12-month high of $66.30. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.57.

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YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 26th were paid a $0.2688 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 26th. This represents a dividend yield of 4,144.0%.

YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF Company Profile

The YieldMax ABNB Option Income Strategy ETF (ABNY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in consumer discretionary equity. The fund seeks to provide current income and capped gains on the Airbnb stock (ABNB) through a synthetic covered call strategy, collateralized by cash and US Treasurys. The actively managed fund uses both standardized exchange-traded and FLEX options. ABNY was launched on Jun 24, 2024 and is issued by YieldMax.

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