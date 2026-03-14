777,192 Shares in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA Acquired by Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC

Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 777,192 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $156,760,000. Electronic Arts accounts for 11.1% of Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. Quinn Opportunity Partners LLC owned about 0.31% of Electronic Arts as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in shares of Electronic Arts by 9.4% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 3,420 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $500,000 after buying an additional 294 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 167.0% in the first quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 19,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $2,790,000 after acquiring an additional 12,076 shares in the last quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Electronic Arts by 150.8% in the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 316 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in Electronic Arts in the second quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP lifted its stake in Electronic Arts by 72.3% in the second quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,014 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 845 shares during the period. 90.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Electronic Arts Stock Performance
Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $199.24 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $49.86 billion, a PE ratio of 74.90, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $201.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $196.92. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $131.15 and a one year high of $204.88.
Electronic Arts Announces Dividend
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
EA has been the topic of a number of research reports. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Wednesday, February 4th. Zacks Research cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $207.00 to $202.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, nineteen have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Electronic Arts presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $188.30.
Check Out Our Latest Report on Electronic Arts
Insider Activity
In other Electronic Arts news, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.11, for a total value of $510,275.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 53,148 shares in the company, valued at $10,848,038.28. This trade represents a 4.49% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $199.90, for a total transaction of $299,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 5,897 shares in the company, valued at $1,178,810.30. This represents a 20.28% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Insiders sold 27,600 shares of company stock worth $5,589,823 in the last quarter. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
About Electronic Arts
Electronic Arts Inc (NASDAQ: EA) is a global interactive entertainment company headquartered in Redwood City, California. Founded in 1982 by Trip Hawkins, EA develops, publishes and distributes video games and related content for a variety of platforms, including consoles, personal computers and mobile devices. The company combines in-house development, partnerships and studio acquisitions to create and maintain a portfolio of entertainment properties and live-service experiences for players worldwide.
EA’s product lineup spans several well-known franchises and genres.
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