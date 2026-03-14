Head-To-Head Analysis: Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE) & NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT)

Bloom Energy (NYSE:BE – Get Free Report) and NextNRG (NASDAQ:NXXT – Get Free Report) are both energy companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, profitability, institutional ownership, dividends and valuation.

Risk and Volatility

Bloom Energy has a beta of 3.11, suggesting that its stock price is 211% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, NextNRG has a beta of -0.53, suggesting that its stock price is 153% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Get Bloom Energy alerts:

Profitability

This table compares Bloom Energy and NextNRG’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bloom Energy -4.37% 7.88% 1.74% NextNRG -85.79% N/A -270.09%

Valuation and Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bloom Energy $2.02 billion 21.39 -$88.43 million ($0.38) -406.01 NextNRG $27.77 million 2.52 -$16.19 million ($2.02) -0.26

This table compares Bloom Energy and NextNRG”s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

NextNRG has lower revenue, but higher earnings than Bloom Energy. Bloom Energy is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than NextNRG, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Bloom Energy and NextNRG, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bloom Energy 3 12 10 1 2.35 NextNRG 1 1 1 1 2.50

Bloom Energy presently has a consensus price target of $131.87, indicating a potential downside of 14.53%. NextNRG has a consensus price target of $5.50, indicating a potential upside of 957.69%. Given NextNRG’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe NextNRG is more favorable than Bloom Energy.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

77.0% of Bloom Energy shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 10.6% of NextNRG shares are held by institutional investors. 3.6% of Bloom Energy shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 69.1% of NextNRG shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Bloom Energy beats NextNRG on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bloom Energy

(Get Free Report)

Bloom Energy Corporation designs, manufactures, sells, and installs solid-oxide fuel cell systems for on-site power generation in the United States and internationally. The company offers Bloom Energy Server, a solid oxide technology that converts fuel, such as natural gas, biogas, hydrogen, or a blend of these fuels into electricity through an electrochemical process without combustion. It sells its products through direct and indirect sales channels to utilities, data centers, agriculture, retail, hospitals, higher education, biotech, and manufacturing industries. The company was formerly known as Ion America Corp. and changed its name to Bloom Energy Corporation in 2006. Bloom Energy Corporation was incorporated in 2001 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

About NextNRG

(Get Free Report)

NextNRG, Inc. engages in the provision of fuel delivery services. It provides app-based interface customers with the ability to select the time and location of their fueling. It offers diesel, red diesel, and REC-90. The company was founded by Yehuda Levy and Michael D. Farkas on March 28, 2019 and is headquartered in Miami, FL.

Receive News & Ratings for Bloom Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloom Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.