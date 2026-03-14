Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. $KTOS Shares Sold by Ghisallo Capital Management LLC

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:KTOS – Free Report) by 66.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 400,000 shares during the quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.12% of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions worth $18,274,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 22.6% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 190,481 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,655,000 after purchasing an additional 35,098 shares in the last quarter. Amundi acquired a new position in shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in the 1st quarter valued at $791,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC raised its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 64.4% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 1,315 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its position in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 178.0% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 3,570 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,286 shares during the period. Finally, UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC grew its stake in Kratos Defense & Security Solutions by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. UBS AM A Distinct Business Unit of UBS Asset Management Americas LLC now owns 393,614 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $11,686,000 after purchasing an additional 41,265 shares during the last quarter. 75.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

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Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Thomas E. Iv Mills sold 5,758 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.26, for a total transaction of $525,475.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 4,086 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $372,888.36. This represents a 58.49% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Deanna H. Lund sold 5,000 shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.28, for a total transaction of $456,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 270,058 shares in the company, valued at $24,650,894.24. This represents a 1.82% decrease in their position. The SEC filing for this sale provides additional information. Over the last three months, insiders sold 579,731 shares of company stock valued at $50,949,306. 2.37% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently commented on KTOS. BNP Paribas Exane set a $80.00 target price on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Tuesday, November 18th. Truist Financial set a $135.00 price objective on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a report on Friday, January 9th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 24th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Kratos Defense & Security Solutions in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $79.00 target price for the company. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions from $90.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating and six have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Kratos Defense & Security Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $98.28.

Read Our Latest Research Report on Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions Stock Down 2.2%

KTOS stock opened at $87.53 on Friday. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. has a one year low of $25.78 and a one year high of $134.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 3.46 and a current ratio of 4.06. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $100.19 and its 200 day moving average is $86.57. The firm has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a PE ratio of 673.36 and a beta of 1.12.

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions (NASDAQ:KTOS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 23rd. The aerospace company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.04. Kratos Defense & Security Solutions had a net margin of 1.63% and a return on equity of 3.34%. The business had revenue of $345.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $327.51 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.13 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current year.

About Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

(Free Report)

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc (NASDAQ: KTOS) is a technology-driven company that specializes in national security and defense solutions for government and military customers. The firm’s core capabilities span unmanned systems, satellite communications, missile defense, cyber security, and directed-energy weapons. Through its integrated approach, Kratos delivers mission-critical products and services designed to enhance operational readiness and support force modernization initiatives.

In the unmanned systems arena, Kratos develops high-performance aerial platforms used as target drones, low-cost attritable aircraft and experimental stealth demonstrators.

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