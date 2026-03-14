Ghisallo Capital Management LLC Purchases New Shares in AeroVironment, Inc. $AVAV

Ghisallo Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 200,000 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $62,978,000. AeroVironment comprises approximately 2.0% of Ghisallo Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC owned about 0.40% of AeroVironment as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC increased its position in AeroVironment by 60.0% during the third quarter. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 7.8% in the 3rd quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC now owns 498 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $157,000 after acquiring an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. TD Waterhouse Canada Inc. now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 40 shares during the period. Huntington National Bank boosted its stake in shares of AeroVironment by 72.1% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 105 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC grew its holdings in AeroVironment by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 1,247 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $393,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 86.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Insider Buying and Selling

In other AeroVironment news, CAO Brian Charles Shackley sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.92, for a total value of $50,184.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer directly owned 5,994 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,504,014.48. This represents a 3.23% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Stephen F. Page sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $377.62, for a total value of $377,620.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 51,001 shares in the company, valued at $19,258,997.62. The trade was a 1.92% decrease in their position. Additional details regarding this sale are available in the official SEC disclosure. Insiders have sold a total of 4,474 shares of company stock valued at $1,390,404 over the last quarter. 0.81% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

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Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Here are the key news stories impacting AeroVironment this week:

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their price objective on shares of AeroVironment from $330.00 to $300.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on AeroVironment from $260.00 to $235.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on AeroVironment from $450.00 to $400.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Citizens Jmp decreased their price target on AeroVironment from $400.00 to $350.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, KeyCorp dropped their price objective on AeroVironment from $330.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eighteen have issued a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.78.

View Our Latest Analysis on AeroVironment

AeroVironment Price Performance

AeroVironment stock opened at $207.07 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -47.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 5.51 and a quick ratio of 4.29. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $102.25 and a 1 year high of $417.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $281.00 and a two-hundred day moving average of $291.88.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 10th. The aerospace company reported $0.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.68 by ($0.04). AeroVironment had a positive return on equity of 3.26% and a negative net margin of 13.93%.The company had revenue of $408.05 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $487.94 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 143.4% compared to the same quarter last year. AeroVironment has set its FY 2026 guidance at 2.750-3.100 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

AeroVironment Profile

(Free Report)

AeroVironment, Inc (NASDAQ:AVAV) is a technology company specializing in unmanned aerial systems (UAS), tactical missiles and precision loitering munitions, electric vehicle charging and scalable energy systems. Headquartered in Monrovia, California, the company develops solutions for defense, public safety and commercial markets. Their offerings include small UAS for intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance, as well as advanced weapons systems designed to meet the needs of modern military operations.

The company’s unmanned aerial systems portfolio features platforms such as the Raven, Puma and Switchblade series, which are deployed by the U.S.

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