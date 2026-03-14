Vulcan Materials Company $VMC Shares Acquired by Interval Partners LP

Interval Partners LP increased its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE:VMC – Free Report) by 82.9% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 152,645 shares of the construction company’s stock after purchasing an additional 69,189 shares during the quarter. Vulcan Materials makes up approximately 0.8% of Interval Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Interval Partners LP owned 0.12% of Vulcan Materials worth $46,957,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. National Pension Service grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 175,458 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,763,000 after acquiring an additional 1,455 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Vulcan Materials by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,625,271 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,345,703,000 after acquiring an additional 414,828 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in shares of Vulcan Materials by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 7,824,987 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,040,914,000 after purchasing an additional 857,210 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 104.3% during the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 72,113 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $22,183,000 after purchasing an additional 36,823 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vulcan Materials by 19.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 256,789 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $66,976,000 after purchasing an additional 41,504 shares during the last quarter. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

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Vulcan Materials Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of VMC opened at $265.50 on Friday. Vulcan Materials Company has a twelve month low of $218.87 and a twelve month high of $331.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $34.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $302.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $296.77.

Vulcan Materials Increases Dividend

Vulcan Materials ( NYSE:VMC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The construction company reported $1.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by ($0.41). The firm had revenue of $1.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. Vulcan Materials had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 12.56%. Vulcan Materials’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.17 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Vulcan Materials Company will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 9th will be issued a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.8%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 9th. This is an increase from Vulcan Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.62%.

Insider Transactions at Vulcan Materials

In related news, Director Melissa H. Anderson sold 1,137 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $303.72, for a total transaction of $345,329.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Royal Bank Of Canada dropped their target price on Vulcan Materials from $316.00 to $296.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 18th. Zacks Research lowered Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $320.00 price target (down from $335.00) on shares of Vulcan Materials in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. B. Riley Financial began coverage on shares of Vulcan Materials in a research note on Thursday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Finally, DA Davidson decreased their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $330.00 to $320.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating, five have assigned a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $326.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on VMC

Vulcan Materials Company Profile

(Free Report)

Vulcan Materials Company (NYSE: VMC) is a U.S.-based producer of construction materials that supplies the building and infrastructure markets. The company’s primary products include construction aggregates such as crushed stone, sand and gravel, as well as asphalt mixes and ready-mixed concrete. These materials are used in a wide range of projects including highways, commercial and residential construction, and public infrastructure.

Vulcan operates an integrated network of quarries, asphalt plants and concrete facilities to produce and deliver materials to contractors, municipalities and private developers.

Further Reading

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