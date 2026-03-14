Temasek Holdings Private Ltd Sells 1,172,280 Shares of HudBay Minerals Inc $HBM

Temasek Holdings Private Ltd lessened its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals Inc (NYSE:HBM – Free Report) (TSE:HBM) by 59.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 800,528 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 1,172,280 shares during the quarter. Temasek Holdings Private Ltd’s holdings in HudBay Minerals were worth $12,136,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of HBM. Global Retirement Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HudBay Minerals in the third quarter worth about $45,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 513.5% during the third quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 3,172 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 2,655 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its stake in HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the first quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after acquiring an additional 3,733 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $123,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC bought a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $152,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

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HudBay Minerals Trading Down 5.2%

Shares of HudBay Minerals stock opened at $20.71 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.78. HudBay Minerals Inc has a 1 year low of $5.95 and a 1 year high of $28.74. The firm has a market cap of $8.22 billion, a PE ratio of 14.48, a PEG ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.27. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.38 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $18.90.

HudBay Minerals Dividend Announcement

HudBay Minerals ( NYSE:HBM Get Free Report ) (TSE:HBM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 20th. The mining company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.40 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $732.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $730.13 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 8.91% and a net margin of 25.71%.HudBay Minerals’s quarterly revenue was up 25.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 EPS. Analysts expect that HudBay Minerals Inc will post 0.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 10th. HudBay Minerals’s dividend payout ratio is currently 0.70%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

HBM has been the subject of several analyst reports. Royal Bank Of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Monday, November 17th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of HudBay Minerals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, March 1st. Scotiabank reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Monday, January 26th. UBS Group assumed coverage on HudBay Minerals in a research note on Thursday, January 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Sunday, December 7th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twelve have given a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $26.00.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on HudBay Minerals

HudBay Minerals Profile

(Free Report)

HudBay Minerals Inc is a Canada-based mining company engaged in the exploration, development and production of base and precious metals. Its primary products include copper, zinc, gold and silver concentrates, which are sold to smelters and refiners worldwide. The company’s operations span multiple stages of the mining cycle, from resource definition and feasibility studies to mine construction, extraction and reclamation.

The company traces its roots back to 1927, when it was established as Hudson Bay Mining & Smelting Co Limited.

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