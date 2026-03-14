Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 330,260 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 330,260 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).
Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,734 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 223.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.
Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2%
ET opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $19.30.
Energy Transfer Increases Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.74%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.
View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET
Key Energy Transfer News
Here are the key news stories impacting Energy Transfer this week:
- Positive Sentiment: Wells Fargo raised its price target to $25 and moved ET to an “overweight” rating, implying roughly 33% upside from current levels — a clear catalyst for buying interest. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Morgan Stanley increased its price target to $21, reinforcing the analyst-driven bid into the stock. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Market reports note ET is trading up following analyst upgrades, reflecting immediate buying flow tied to the research calls. Article Title
- Positive Sentiment: Macro energy news — oil futures spiking toward $100 on Iran/Strait of Hormuz tensions — is lifting midstream names and ETF interest, which benefits ET’s fee-based transport and storage business. 4 ETFs That Are Worth Buying For $100 Oil
- Positive Sentiment: Investor pieces highlighting ET as a reliable dividend stock and a high-yield pipeline pick are supporting longer-term demand from income-focused buyers. Stock Market Crash: The Best Dividend Stocks to Buy Right Now
- Positive Sentiment: Additional retail coverage lists ET among high-yield pipeline names to buy and hold, reinforcing the narrative of stable cash flow and distribution support. 3 High-Yield Pipeline Stocks to Buy Now and Hold Forever
- Neutral Sentiment: News wires and market summaries reporting recent intraday gains provide confirmation of the move but add little new fundamental information. Article Title
- Neutral Sentiment: Coverage weighing dividend yield scenarios and geopolitical comments from the White House highlights uncertainty about how policy shifts could swing oil and midstream sentiment. Article Title
- Negative Sentiment: The planned U.S. Strategic Petroleum Reserve release (172M barrels) is a potential headwind for oil prices; lower crude could reduce short-term volumes or margin pressure for some midstream segments even though past SPR actions sometimes benefited ET. Monitor how the SPR and supply flows evolve. Prediction: One Surprise Winner Emerges as Strategic Reserves Are Released
Energy Transfer Company Profile
Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.
Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.
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