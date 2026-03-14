Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc Buys 330,260 Shares of Energy Transfer LP $ET

Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc grew its stake in Energy Transfer LP (NYSE:ET – Free Report) by 88.5% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 703,303 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 330,260 shares during the quarter. Energy Transfer makes up approximately 1.0% of Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. Texas Capital Bank Wealth Management Services Inc’s holdings in Energy Transfer were worth $12,069,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Alps Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Energy Transfer by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 77,651,021 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,332,492,000 after acquiring an additional 3,366,734 shares during the last quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 9.3% during the second quarter. MIRAE ASSET GLOBAL ETFS HOLDINGS Ltd. now owns 21,353,476 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $387,139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,825,391 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in Energy Transfer by 3.2% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 57,862,666 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $992,923,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773,042 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 2,687.9% during the second quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 1,791,358 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $32,477,000 after purchasing an additional 1,727,104 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in Energy Transfer by 223.7% during the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690,771 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $30,654,000 after purchasing an additional 1,168,440 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 38.22% of the company’s stock.

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Energy Transfer Stock Up 1.2%

ET opened at $18.78 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $18.13 and a 200-day moving average of $17.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. Energy Transfer LP has a 1-year low of $14.60 and a 1-year high of $19.30.

Energy Transfer Increases Dividend

Energy Transfer ( NYSE:ET Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by ($0.09). The company had revenue of $25.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $23.56 billion. Energy Transfer had a return on equity of 10.17% and a net margin of 5.11%.The company’s revenue was up 29.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Energy Transfer LP will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 19th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 6th were given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This is an increase from Energy Transfer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. This represents a $1.34 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 6th. Energy Transfer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 110.74%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on ET. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Energy Transfer from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price (down from $25.00) on shares of Energy Transfer in a research note on Monday, January 12th. Royal Bank Of Canada upgraded shares of Energy Transfer to a “moderate buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of Energy Transfer from $22.00 to $21.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Energy Transfer from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Energy Transfer currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.60.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on ET

Key Energy Transfer News

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Energy Transfer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Energy Transfer (NYSE: ET) is a Dallas-based midstream energy company that develops and operates infrastructure for the transportation, storage and processing of hydrocarbons. The company’s operations focus on moving and storing natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil and refined products through an integrated network of pipelines, terminals, storage facilities and processing plants. Energy Transfer provides core midstream services such as gathering, compression, fractionation, processing, and bulk transportation to support production and downstream supply chains.

Its asset base spans an extensive network across the United States, connecting producing regions, processing centers, petrochemical hubs and coastal and inland markets.

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