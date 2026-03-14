Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NFJ) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.31 on March 30th

Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE:NFJ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be given a dividend of 0.305 per share by the investment management company on Monday, March 30th. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund Price Performance
Shares of NYSE NFJ opened at $12.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $13.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $13.08. Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund has a 52 week low of $10.02 and a 52 week high of $13.92.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 123,765 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $13.51 per share, with a total value of $1,672,065.15. Following the purchase, the insider directly owned 9,734,470 shares in the company, valued at $131,512,689.70. The trade was a 1.29% increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders acquired 431,290 shares of company stock valued at $5,820,098 in the last ninety days.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund
The Virtus Dividend, Interest & Premium Strategy Fund (NYSE: NFJ) is a diversified closed-end management investment company that seeks to deliver current income and total return through a combination of equity securities, fixed-income instruments and an equity option?writing strategy. The fund allocates its assets among U.S.-listed common stocks, preferred stocks, convertible securities and corporate bonds, while employing covered call and put option overlays to generate additional premium income and enhance yield.
Launched in February 2011, NFJ is managed by the investment professionals at Virtus Investment Advisers, LLC, who focus on identifying dividend-paying companies with strong fundamentals and attractive valuations.
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