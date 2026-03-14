Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. Announces Monthly Dividend of $0.08 (NYSEARCA:RMM)

Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Inc. (NYSEARCA:RMM – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, January 2nd. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.0847 per share on Tuesday, March 31st. This represents a c) annualized dividend and a yield of 7.1%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Trading Up 1.2%
Shares of RMM stock opened at $14.41 on Friday. Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund has a twelve month low of $12.55 and a twelve month high of $14.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $14.21 and a 200 day moving average of $14.01.
Rivernorth Managed Duration Municipal Income Fund Company Profile
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