Clarus Corporation (CLAR) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 16th

Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ:CLAR – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 4th, NASDAQ Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.025 per share on Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.6%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 16th.

Clarus has a dividend payout ratio of -66.7% indicating that the company cannot currently cover its dividend with earnings alone and is relying on its balance sheet to cover its dividend payments. Equities analysts expect Clarus to earn $0.15 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.10 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 66.7%.

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Clarus Trading Down 3.5%

Shares of CLAR opened at $2.78 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $106.75 million, a PE ratio of -2.30 and a beta of 1.11. Clarus has a 12 month low of $2.74 and a 12 month high of $4.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Clarus ( NASDAQ:CLAR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $0.03. Clarus had a negative return on equity of 0.82% and a negative net margin of 18.59%.The firm had revenue of $65.41 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $68.67 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Clarus will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on CLAR. Roth Mkm dropped their price target on Clarus from $3.50 to $3.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Lake Street Capital lowered their target price on shares of Clarus from $3.50 to $3.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 6th. Weiss Ratings restated a “sell (d)” rating on shares of Clarus in a research note on Monday, December 29th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on shares of Clarus from $7.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, March 6th. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Clarus from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, two have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Clarus has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $4.08.

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Clarus Company Profile

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Clarus Corporation (NASDAQ: CLAR) is a global designer, manufacturer and marketer of outdoor recreation equipment. The company’s portfolio of brands serves enthusiasts across climbing, skiing, trail running, paddling and snow safety, combining purpose-driven innovation with in-house manufacturing capabilities. Clarus focuses on high-performance gear developed to meet the demands of professional athletes and recreational users alike.

The company’s flagship brand, Black Diamond Equipment, offers climbing protection, apparel, ski bindings and accessories engineered for backcountry and alpine environments.

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