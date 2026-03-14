Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $1.19 EPS

Bayerische Motoren Werke (OTCMKTS:BAMXF – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $3.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.19, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $39.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.71 billion. Bayerische Motoren Werke had a return on equity of 7.70% and a net margin of 5.45%.

Bayerische Motoren Werke Stock Performance

OTCMKTS BAMXF opened at $91.17 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $102.04 and a 200-day simple moving average of $100.70. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The stock has a market cap of $52.86 billion, a PE ratio of 6.81 and a beta of 0.61. Bayerische Motoren Werke has a twelve month low of $68.23 and a twelve month high of $113.10.

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Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays lowered shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Friday, January 9th. DZ Bank upgraded shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group cut shares of Bayerische Motoren Werke from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

About Bayerische Motoren Werke

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Bayerische Motoren Werke AG (BMW) is a German multinational manufacturer of premium automobiles and motorcycles. Headquartered in Munich, the company designs, manufactures and sells a broad range of passenger vehicles under the BMW brand, as well as the MINI and Rolls?Royce marques. BMW’s product portfolio covers luxury sedans and coupes, SUVs and crossovers (the X series), sports cars, high?performance M models, motorcycles through BMW Motorrad, and an expanding range of electrified powertrains including battery-electric and plug?in hybrid variants.

Founded in 1916, BMW began as an engine manufacturer and over the course of the 20th century diversified into motorcycle and automobile production, building a reputation for engineering and driving dynamics.

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