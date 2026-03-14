Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.

Sachem Capital Stock Down 3.7%

Shares of SACH opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

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Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.0%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital

Sachem Capital Company Profile

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SACH. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sachem Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $37,000. Napier Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Sachem Capital during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 45,862 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after purchasing an additional 21,862 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its holdings in Sachem Capital by 193.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 47,393 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 31,260 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in shares of Sachem Capital by 12.3% in the 3rd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 133,614 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 14,619 shares during the period. 18.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

(Get Free Report)

Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.

The trust’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.

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