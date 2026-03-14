Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

Sachem Capital (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH – Get Free Report) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The company reported $0.03 EPS for the quarter, FiscalAI reports. Sachem Capital had a net margin of 14.05% and a return on equity of 3.55%. The company had revenue of $9.98 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.18 million.
Sachem Capital Stock Down 3.7%
Shares of SACH opened at $1.05 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $1.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.08. Sachem Capital has a 12 month low of $0.80 and a 12 month high of $1.35. The company has a market capitalization of $50.07 million, a PE ratio of 21.00 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Sachem Capital Dividend Announcement
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 30th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 19.0%. Sachem Capital’s payout ratio is presently -105.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Sachem Capital
Sachem Capital Company Profile
Sachem Capital Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:SACH) is an externally managed, non-diversified closed-end management investment trust that seeks to provide shareholders with current income and long-term capital appreciation. The trust is managed by Sachem Capital Management, L.P., an affiliate of Sachem Wealth Management, and its shares trade on the NYSE American exchange.
The trust’s investment strategy focuses on a diversified portfolio of senior secured debt obligations, including first and second lien loans, mezzanine loans, high-yield bonds and preferred equity.
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